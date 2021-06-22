'Families are most important': Pietersen on tough Ashes schedule for Eng players

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday took to Twitter to express his feelings about the prospect of England players, who will travel to Australia for the Ashes and the limited overs series, not getting to see their families for four months due to strict Covid-19 protocols in the country.

Pietersen wrote a long message along with a headline from a Daily Mail article which presented this scenario.

"Any ENG player that pulls out of this Ashes, if they seriously can’t see their families for FOUR MONTHS, has my full backing. Families are the most important part of a players make up. And even more so in the current climate!" he wrote.

'I don't know the answer. Covid is an ever-changing situation and Australia have some quite strict policies.' England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail article about whether the players will be allowed to have their respective families travel with them on the tour or not.

The first of the five Ashes Tests begin from December 8. Australia won the Ashes 4-0 down under in 2017-18 and the urn remained with the Baggy Greens after they managed to draw the series 2-2 in England in 2019.

The series is being billed as the most important for the captaincy of both Joe Root and Tim Paine, with a lot riding on it.

