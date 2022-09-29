Home / Cricket / Fan breaches security during 1st T20I to meet Rohit Sharma, takes selfie with IND captain as photos set internet ablaze

Fan breaches security during 1st T20I to meet Rohit Sharma, takes selfie with IND captain as photos set internet ablaze

cricket
Published on Sep 29, 2022 01:46 PM IST

India on Wednesday recorded an eight-wicket win against South Africa in what was the opener for their final series before the T20 World Cup

Fan breaches security to meet Rohit Sharma
Fan breaches security to meet Rohit Sharma
ByHT Sports Desk

India on Wednesday recorded an eight-wicket win against South Africa in what was the opener for their final series before the T20 World Cup. Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar did the damage with the new ball, picking five wickets for just nine runs in three overs before Surykaumar Yadav continued his sublime batting to wrap up the 107-run chase with 20 balls to spare. With the win India managed to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match contest.

During the tense low-scoring encounter at the Greenfield Stadium, a fan managed to breach security to meet India captain Rohit Sharma. The fan had made his way into the ground in Thiruvananthapuram in bare foot and immediately touched Rohit's feet to pay tribute to the star India batter. He then managed to take a selfie with the Indian captain as well. The pictures immediately went viral all over social media.

ALSO READ: Watch: Virat Kohli shows Anushka Sharma's video call to fans from inside the team bus; Crowd's reaction is priceless

Talking about the match, it was a dominating win for India. When Rohit had opted to bowl first after winning the toss, it did feel that the pitch would aid the pacers, but not to extent that Arshdeep and Chahar inflicted on the visitors. South Africa however bounced back on the batting abilities of Keshav Maharaj to finish with 106 for eight.

In response, India lost Rohit for a duck and Virat Kohli for just three runs off nine balls while KL Rahul looked at complete discomfort as well. But Suryakumar seemed to have batted on a different pitch alltogether as he smashed five boundaries and three sixes in his 33-ball 50 to help India wrap up the chase in style. He was however, ably aided by Rahul's 56-ball 51.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
indian cricket team rohit sharma india vs south africa + 1 more
indian cricket team rohit sharma india vs south africa

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out