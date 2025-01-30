Fan enters ground, touches Virat Kohli's feet during Ranji match; India great urges security not to hit pitch invader

Virat Kohli's return to the Ranji Trophy after more than 12 years drew fans in large numbers at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. The atmosphere was electric, with thousands of supporters chanting "RCB, RCB" as they welcomed Kohli back to the competition, reinforcing the sheer magnitude of his popularity. Virat Kohli during a training session ahead of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 cricket match between Delhi and Railways(PTI)

Kohli’s presence on the field for Delhi's clash against Railways was a momentous occasion, as fans cheered every time Kohli turned towards them as he stood at slips.

However, the excitement around Kohli's comeback reached new heights when a fan, overcome with emotion, breached security to meet the 36-year-old batter. The fan rushed onto the ground, bowed down to Kohli, and touched his feet before security intervened and escorted him out.

The incident, captured on video, has since gone viral.

Watch:

The fervor surrounding Kohli’s return was not limited to his fans' gestures. According to a report from Sports Tak, The crowd's intensity also resulted in a stampede outside the stadium as spectators pushed and pulled to get a glimpse of the batting great. The chaotic scenes saw three people injured, with one requiring a bandage on their leg.

A security guard also sustained injuries during the commotion. The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) security, along with the police, provided medical assistance to the injured fans and attempted to manage the crowd control situation. In addition, a police bike was also damaged.

Kohli’s last appearance in the Ranji Trophy came back in 2012 when Delhi faced Uttar Pradesh at Ghaziabad. Though Kohli had already established himself as India's premier batter across all formats, his return to the domestic competition stems from months of underwhelming performances in the longest format.

Kohli scored only one century, with no half-centuries across 10 Tests from August last year to this January.

This match against Railways will be his only Ranji game for now, as he will soon shift his focus to the upcoming ODI series against England. Fans are hoping Kohli will use this opportunity to score some crucial runs ahead of the highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025.