Fans left mesmerised at Irfan's swing bowling, urge 'fir se Indian team me aa jao'; India legend's reply is pure gold

Published on Sep 11, 2022 09:00 AM IST

On Saturday, in the tournament opener between India Legends and South Africa Legends in Kanpur, former all-rounder Irfan Pathan rolled back the years to leave fans mesmerised with his swing bowling. A fan even made a special “Indian team” request to him and his reply was pure gold.

Irfan Pathan during Road Safety World Series opener
ByHT Sports Desk

With yesteryear stars taking the field in the ongoing Road Safety World Series tournament, which includes the likes of legendary cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Jonty Rhodes, fans are bound to get nostalgic or even get goosebumps as these stars given a glimpse of their vintage best. On Saturday, in the tournament opener between India Legends and South Africa Legends in Kanpur, former all-rounder Irfan Pathan rolled back the years to leave fans mesmerised with his swing bowling. A fan even made a special “Indian team” request to him and his reply was pure gold.

Irfan showcased his ability to swing the new and the old ball in the T20 match at Green Park before he sent the leg stump for a walk in his dismissal of Eddie Leie in the 18th over. Irfan dished out the perfect length ball on middle stump as the batter looked to attack the delivery, but the ball swung past the bat and hit the leg stump, dismissing the batter for a three-ball duck. Irfan finished with 1 for 29 in India's 61-run win.

ALSO READ: Watch: Sachin Tendulkar's breathtaking over-the-top shot during Road Safety World Series opener gave fans '1996 vibe'

Mesmerised by his ability to swing years after retirement, a fan took to Twitter to share Irfan's moments in the match and wrote, “Kya swing hai..!! aap fir se indian team me aa jao "India Legends" @IrfanPathan #IndiaLegends.” The World Cup-winning all-rounder replied saying, "Ye apka pyar hai.”

“Purane din yaad aa gaye....."HAJU PATHAN NI OVER BAAKI CHHE"...actual conversation at dairy den circle vadodara...,” wrote another fan to which the former cricketer simply replied with the heart emoticon.

Talking about the match, Staurt Binny's agressive 42-ball 82 helped India Legends finish with a colossal 217 for 4 in 20 overs before Rahul Sharma's three-fer played a pivotal role in South Africa Legends being restricted to just 156 for nine.

India will next play against West Indies legend on September 14 at the same venue.

