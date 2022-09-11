Watch: Sachin Tendulkar's breathtaking over-the-top shot during Road Safety World Series opener gave fans '1996 vibe'

India Legends couldn't have asked for a better start to the Road Safety World Series 2022 tournament as they beat South Africa Legends by 61 runs in Kanpur. Stuart Binny fiery knock of 82 runs in 42 balls followed by Rahul Sharma's 3 for 17 helped India get off to a perfect start in the competition. But for the fans at the stadium and those of watched on television, the moment that stood out was captain Sachin Tendulkar's mesmerising over-the-top-shot during his knock which gave them a '1996 vibe'.

Winning the toss, India Legends opted to bat first and hence Sachin walked in as an opener alongside Naman Ojha. After a quite start to his innings, Sachin broke free in the fourth over when he lofted the length delivery from Makhaya Ntini over mid-on for a boundary. An over later, he took on fast bowler Johan van der Wath, going over the top towards long-off fence for a boundary.

South Africa got ther first breakthrough by dismissing India Legends captain for 16 off 15 before Ojha was dismissed in the delivery after powerplay. Suresh Raina and Binny then combined to provide a stability to the innings with their 64-run stand before the latter was perfectly aided by Yusuf Pathan with his 15-ball 35 which helped India finish with 217 for 4 in 20 overs.

In reply, South Africa got off to a promising start with a 43-run opening stand before Rahul Sharma and Pragyan Ojha plotted a top-order collapse as they picked two each for 90 runs in 12 overs. South Africa captain Jonty Rhodes waged a lone battle with his unbeaten 27-ball 38 but failed to get support from the other end as they were restricted to 156 for nine in 20 overs.

