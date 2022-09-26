Fans troll Vernon Philander for calling Team India star a ‘kid’ after 3rd T20I between India and Australia

In the series decider on Sunday, India outplayed Australia to register a thumping win by six wickets as Rohit Sharma & Co. clinched the three match series 2-1. Australia batted first and set a target of 187, thanks to half centuries from opener Cameron Green and Tim David. During India's chase, Suryakumar Yadav played a scintillating innings of 69 runs off just 36 balls. His partnership of more than 100 runs with Virat Kohli proved to be decisive for the hosts.

Kohli at his fiery best, took India close to the target by scoring 63 runs off 48 balls. After Kohli got dismissed, it was Hardik Pandya who hit a four of the penultimate ball to seal the game for the Men In Blue. Besides Kohli, Suryakumar's quickfire knock also received praise from all corners. South Africa bowling allrounder Vernon Philander complimented India's batting star on Twitter.

He wrote "This kid can play. Wow exciting to watch. @surya_14kumar". However, his post didn't go down well with many of Suryakumar's fans and they trolled Philander left, right and centre for calling the Indian batter 'a kid'.

Suryakumar's fans were quick to point out the age of the right-handed batter in their tweets. One of them commented "He is 32 years old ! Kid ?". Another fan took a swipe at Philander and commented "He is not a kid anymore. He has become your DADDY!"

He is not a kid anymore. He has become your DADDY! pic.twitter.com/sd3ndGpCTA — Funny Molecule 🍻 (@tweeetbro) September 26, 2022

Heading into the T20 World Cup in Australia in October this year, India's batting looks all sorted with most batters among the runs. Kohli seems to have got his mojo back with his maiden T20I century in Asia Cup and noteworthy performances in series against Australia at home.

However, India's death bowling woes continue to worry the Indian camp. The return of Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah hasn't helped the cause as both haven't been at their best in containing the batsmen. India's bowlers conceded 46 runs in the last three overs of the match on Sunday. Going forward, India would look to tick all the right boxes and the upcoming three match T20I series against South Africa would offer the best chance for the 2007 world champions.

