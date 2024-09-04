Fantasy 11 Prediction – 2024 T20 Blast Quarter Final, Northamptonshire vs Somerset

Somerset will clash with Northamptonshire in the third Quarter-Final of the 2024 T20 Blast at Northampton on Thursday. Northamptonshire finished second in the North Group with 8 wins from 14 matches while Somerset finished third in the South Group also with 8 wins from 14 matches. Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis – 2024 T20 Blast Quarter Final, Northamptonshire vs Somerset(Getty Images)

LAST 5 MATCHES

SOMERSET: L W W W L

NORTHANTS: W L W W W

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR NORTHANTS AND SOMERSET

NORTHANTS likely XI

Batters: Matthew Breetzke, Saif Zaib

Allrounders: David Willey, Ashton Agar, Gus Miller

Wicketkeeper: Ricardo Vasconcelos, Lewis McManus

Bowlers: Raphael Weatherall, Freddie Heldreich, Ben Sanderson, George Scrimshaw

SOMERSET likely XI

Batters: Tom Cadmore, Will Smeed, Tom Abell, Sean Dickson

Allrounders: Lewis Gregory, Ben Green, George Thomas

Wicketkeeper: Tom Banton

Bowlers: Riley Meredith, Jake Ball, Jack Leach

Statistical Performance (Somerset)

1. TAM BANTON

Tom Banton is the leading run-getter for Somerset this season with an aggregate of 440 runs at a strike rate of almost 148!

TOM BANTON IN 2024 T20 BLAST

INNINGS - 13

RUNS - 440

AVERAGE - 44

STRIKE RATE - 147.65

50/100 - 3/0

2. BEN GREEN

Ben Green is the leading wicket-taker for Somerset this season with 21 wickets in 13 innings at a strike rate of 10.2.

BEN GREEN IN 2024 T20 BLAST

INNINGS - 13

WICKETS - 21

STRIKE RATE – 10.2

ECONOMY - 10.6

AVERAGE - 18.23

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Somerset)

1. TOM ABELL

Tom Abell has scored 326 runs in 11 innings this season at an average of 36.2 and strike rate of almost 145 including two fifties.

2. RILEY MEREDITH

Riley Meredith will be key with the new ball for Somerset. He has bagged 14 wickets in 12 matches at a strike rate of 18 and economy of 7.6 this season.

Statistical Performance (Northants)

1. MATTHEW BREETZKE

Matthew Breetzke has been in prolific form for Northants this season with an aggregate of 460 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of close to 154!

MATTHEW BREETZKE IN 2024 T20 BLAST

INNINGS - 13

RUNS - 460

AVERAGE - 38.3

STRIKE RATE - 153.8

50/100 - 4/0

2. DAVID WILLEY

David Willey is the highest wicket-taker for Northants this season with 15 dismissals at a strike rate of 17.6.

DAVID WILLEY IN 2024 T20 BLAST

INNINGS - 13

WICKETS - 15

STRIKE RATE - 17.6

ECONOMY - 8.86

AVERAGE - 26

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Northants)

1. SAIF ZAIB

Saif Zaib has hammered 243 runs at a strike rate of 164.2 this season. His exploits include two fifties.

2. BEN SANDERSON

Ben Sanderson has bagged 14 wickets in 11 matches for Northants this season at an average of 25.14 and strike rate of 16.2.

Venue and Pitch

The County Ground in Northampton has hosted 26 matches since the start of 2021 with advantage to the team batting first who have won 16 of these encounters. The captain who has won the toss has elected to bat 18 times while the probability of winning the match after winning the toss is 46.2%.

It is a high-scoring venue with the average total batting first of 183 for 6 since 2021. The average score chasing is 162 for 7. Pacers have bagged 63% of the wickets at a better strike rate but spinners have also fared well at the venue and have been more restrictive with an economy of 8.2.

MATCH PREDICTION

Somerset start favourites as they have a stronger batting unit and a more potent fast bowling unit. Somerset have a 65% chance of victory.

Fantasy XI:

Wicketkeeper: Tom Banton (C)

Batters: Matthew Breetzke, Tom Cadmore, Tom Abell, Saif Zaib

Allrounders: Lewis Gregory, Ben Green, David Willey (VC)

Bowlers: Raphael Weatherall, Ben Sanderson, Jake Meredith

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Sean Dickson

BOWLER – Freddie Heldreich

ALL-ROUNDER – Ashton Agar