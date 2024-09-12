Fantasy 11 Prediction – CPL 2024 –Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders
Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis – CPL 2024 –Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders
Barbados Royals and Trinbago Knight Riders will clash in the 15th match of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League at Bridgetown. The Royals are unbeaten so far this season with six points from three matches, and have a great chance of extending the winning run in the home leg. Trinbago on the other hand have lost just one match out of three.
LAST 5 MATCHES
ROYALS: L L W W W
TRINBAGO: W L W L W
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR BARBADOS ROYALS AND TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS
BARBADOS ROYALS likely XI
Batters: Rovman Powell, David Miller, Alick Athanaze
Allrounders: Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder
Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Rivaldo Clarke
Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Naveen-ul-Haq, Obed McCoy, Keshav Maharaj
TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS likely XI
Batters: Jason Roy, Shaqkere Parris, Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard
Allrounders: Sunil Narine
Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Andries Gous
Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Waqar Salamkheil, Terrance Hinds
Statistical Performance (Barbados Royals)
- Quinton de Kock
Quinton de Kock has been in explosive form in CPL 2024. In just three innings, he has scored 154 runs at an impressive average of 77.00 and a blistering strike rate of 175.00. He has already registered one half-century in the tournament.
QUINTON DE KOCK IN CPL 2024
INNINGS - 3
RUNS - 154
AVERAGE – 77.00
STRIKE RATE – 175.00
50s/100s – 1/0
2. Jason Holder
Jason Holder has been effective with the ball in CPL 2024. From three innings, he has taken four wickets, maintaining a strike rate of 16.75 and average of 22.25.
JASON HOLDER IN CPL 2024
INNINGS - 3
WICKETS - 4
STRIKE RATE – 16.75
ECONOMY RATE – 7.97
AVERAGE – 22.25
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Barbados Royals)
1. David Miller
David Miller in 23 innings in the CPL, he has scored 521 runs at an impressive average of 43.41, with a strike rate of 149.71, including two fifties.
2. Maheesh Theekshana
As the tournament progresses, the pitches are expected to slow down and making the role of spinners crucial. Maheesh Theekshana with his variations and ability to pick wickets would have a big role to play in Royals’ campaign.
Statistical Performance (Trinbago Knight Riders)
1. Shaqkere Parris
Shaqkere Parris has made his mark in CPL 2024. Across three innings, he has scored 101 runs at an average of 33.66, with a strike rate of 144.28, and a fifty to his name.
SHAQKERE PARRIS IN CPL 2024
INNINGS – 101
RUNS - 3
AVERAGE – 33.66
STRIKE RATE – 144.28
50s/100s – 1/0
2. Sunil Narine
Sunil Narine continues to dominate with the ball in CPL 2024. In three innings, he has taken six wickets at a strike rate of 12.00, an economy rate of just 5.75, and an exceptional bowling average of 11.50.
SUNIL NARINE IN CPL 2024
INNINGS - 3
WICKETS - 6
STRIKE RATE – 12.00
ECONOMY RATE – 5.75
AVERAGE – 11.50
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Trinbago Knight Riders)
1. Kieron Pollard
Kieron Pollard in three innings of CPL 2024, he has scored 89 runs, at an extraordinary average of 89.00 and a strike rate of 222.50. In Trinbago’s last game he scored a quickfire fifty.
2. Waqar Salamkheil
Waqar Salamkheil is having a great CPL season so far, having returned with six wickets in three matches. As the tournament heats up, spinners like Salamkheil would have a big role to play.
Team Head to Head
Barbados Royals and Trinbago Knight Riders have played five matches against each other, with Trinbago winning three games and the Royals two.
ROYALS V TRINBAGO - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
Matches: 5
Royals Won: 2
Trinbago Won: 3
No Result: 0
Venue and Pitch
The Kensington Oval at Bridgetown has hosted 11 CPL matches from 2019 to 2023. The average first innings score in CPL in these editions at this venue is 167 and in the second innings it is 125. The highest score in CPL in these editions at this venue is 223 and the lowest score is 61. The toss win to match win percentage is 45.45%.
MATCH PREDICTION
Barbados Royals would be favourites in the match against Trinbago Knight Riders because of home conditions and current form. They have 80% chance to win the match.
Fantasy XI
Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock (C)
Batters: Shaqkere Parris, Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard, David Miller
Allrounders: Jason Holder, Sunil Narine (VC)
Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Naveen-ul-Haq, Obed McCoy, Waqar Salamkheil
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Rovman Powell
BOWLER – Keshav Maharaj
ALL-ROUNDER – Rahkeem Cornwall