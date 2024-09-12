Fantasy 11 Prediction – CPL 2024 –Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders

Barbados Royals and Trinbago Knight Riders will clash in the 15th match of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League at Bridgetown. The Royals are unbeaten so far this season with six points from three matches, and have a great chance of extending the winning run in the home leg. Trinbago on the other hand have lost just one match out of three. Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis – CPL 2024 –Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders(Getty Images)

LAST 5 MATCHES

ROYALS: L L W W W

TRINBAGO: W L W L W

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR BARBADOS ROYALS AND TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS

BARBADOS ROYALS likely XI

Batters: Rovman Powell, David Miller, Alick Athanaze

Allrounders: Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Rivaldo Clarke

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Naveen-ul-Haq, Obed McCoy, Keshav Maharaj

TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS likely XI

Batters: Jason Roy, Shaqkere Parris, Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard

Allrounders: Sunil Narine

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Andries Gous

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Waqar Salamkheil, Terrance Hinds

Statistical Performance (Barbados Royals)

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock has been in explosive form in CPL 2024. In just three innings, he has scored 154 runs at an impressive average of 77.00 and a blistering strike rate of 175.00. He has already registered one half-century in the tournament.

QUINTON DE KOCK IN CPL 2024

INNINGS - 3

RUNS - 154

AVERAGE – 77.00

STRIKE RATE – 175.00

50s/100s – 1/0

2. Jason Holder

Jason Holder has been effective with the ball in CPL 2024. From three innings, he has taken four wickets, maintaining a strike rate of 16.75 and average of 22.25.

JASON HOLDER IN CPL 2024

INNINGS - 3

WICKETS - 4

STRIKE RATE – 16.75

ECONOMY RATE – 7.97

AVERAGE – 22.25

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Barbados Royals)

1. David Miller

David Miller in 23 innings in the CPL, he has scored 521 runs at an impressive average of 43.41, with a strike rate of 149.71, including two fifties.

2. Maheesh Theekshana

As the tournament progresses, the pitches are expected to slow down and making the role of spinners crucial. Maheesh Theekshana with his variations and ability to pick wickets would have a big role to play in Royals’ campaign.

Statistical Performance (Trinbago Knight Riders)

1. Shaqkere Parris

Shaqkere Parris has made his mark in CPL 2024. Across three innings, he has scored 101 runs at an average of 33.66, with a strike rate of 144.28, and a fifty to his name.

SHAQKERE PARRIS IN CPL 2024

INNINGS – 101

RUNS - 3

AVERAGE – 33.66

STRIKE RATE – 144.28

50s/100s – 1/0

2. Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine continues to dominate with the ball in CPL 2024. In three innings, he has taken six wickets at a strike rate of 12.00, an economy rate of just 5.75, and an exceptional bowling average of 11.50.

SUNIL NARINE IN CPL 2024

INNINGS - 3

WICKETS - 6

STRIKE RATE – 12.00

ECONOMY RATE – 5.75

AVERAGE – 11.50

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Trinbago Knight Riders)

1. Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard in three innings of CPL 2024, he has scored 89 runs, at an extraordinary average of 89.00 and a strike rate of 222.50. In Trinbago’s last game he scored a quickfire fifty.

2. Waqar Salamkheil

Waqar Salamkheil is having a great CPL season so far, having returned with six wickets in three matches. As the tournament heats up, spinners like Salamkheil would have a big role to play.

Team Head to Head

Barbados Royals and Trinbago Knight Riders have played five matches against each other, with Trinbago winning three games and the Royals two.

ROYALS V TRINBAGO - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Matches: 5

Royals Won: 2

Trinbago Won: 3

No Result: 0

Venue and Pitch

The Kensington Oval at Bridgetown has hosted 11 CPL matches from 2019 to 2023. The average first innings score in CPL in these editions at this venue is 167 and in the second innings it is 125. The highest score in CPL in these editions at this venue is 223 and the lowest score is 61. The toss win to match win percentage is 45.45%.

MATCH PREDICTION

Barbados Royals would be favourites in the match against Trinbago Knight Riders because of home conditions and current form. They have 80% chance to win the match.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock (C)

Batters: Shaqkere Parris, Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard, David Miller

Allrounders: Jason Holder, Sunil Narine (VC)

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Naveen-ul-Haq, Obed McCoy, Waqar Salamkheil

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Rovman Powell

BOWLER – Keshav Maharaj

ALL-ROUNDER – Rahkeem Cornwall