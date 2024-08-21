Fantasy 11 Prediction - MAX60 2024 - New York Strikers vs Grand Cayman Jaguars

New York Strikers will clash with Grand Cayman Jaguars in Match 14 of the 2024 MAX 60 in George Town on Thursday. Jaguars are at number 2 on the points table with two wins from four matches. On the other hand, Strikers are at number four with one victory from three matches. These two teams have already clashed with one another in the tournament. Jaguars chased down the 92-run target with 8 wickets in hand and 16 balls to spare.



THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR NEW YORK STRIKERS & GRAND CAYMAN JAGUARS



NEW YORK STRIKERS likely XI Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis - MAX60 2024 - New York Strikers vs Grand Cayman Jaguars(AP)

Batters: Colin Munro, Akshay Naidoo, Chandrapaul Hemraj

Allrounders: Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Carlos Brathwaite, Angelo Perera, Brandon McMullen

Wicketkeeper: Kennar Lewis

Bowlers: Matiullah Khan, Mitchell Owen

GRAND CAYMAN JAGUARS likely XI

Batters: Alex Hales, Ramon Sealy, Ross Whitely, Virandeep Singh

Allrounders: Saif Zaib, Terrance Hinds

Wicketkeeper: Ben Dunk

Bowlers: Mitchell McClenagahan, Joshua Little, Logan van Beek, Jake Lintott

NOTE: All stats updated till Match 9 of the 2024 MAX60

Statistical Performance (New York Strikers)



1. MITCHELL OWEN

Mitchell Owen is in good form with the ball and has picked 5 wickets at a very impressive economy of just 6.33 in the competition.

MITCHELL OWEN IN MAX 60

INNINGS - 3

WICKETS - 5

STRIKE RATE - 7.2

ECONOMY RATE - 6.33

AVERAGE - 7.6



2. COLIN MUNRO



Colin Munro will be key for the Strikers in the top-order. He has scored 75 runs in 3 matches at a strike rate of 136.4 in the tournament.

COLIN MUNRO IN MAX 60

MATCHES - 3

RUNS - 75

AVERAGE - 75

STRIKE RATE - 136.36

50/100 - 0/0

Players Who Can Make a Difference (New York Strikers)

1. ISURU UDANA

Isuru Udana has picked four wickets in three matches in the tournament. He is also a hitter in the lower-order.

2. MATIULLAH KHAN



Matiullah Khan has picked four wickets in three matches though he has been a touch expensive in the tournament.

Statistical Performance (Grand Cayman Jaguars)

1. BEN DUNK



Ben Dunk hammered a breathtaking 42 off just 13 deliveries in the first fixture against the Strikers and will be key in the powerplay at the top of the order.

BEN DUNK IN MAX 60

MATCHES - 4

RUNS - 74

AVERAGE - 24.7



STRIKE RATE - 231.3

50/100 - 0/0

2. JOSHUA LITTLE



Joshua Little is the joint highest wicket-taker of the tournament with six wickets from 4 matches at an average of 13.3.

JOSHUA LITTLE IN MAX 60

INNINGS - 4



WICKETS - 6



STRIKE RATE - 8



ECONOMY - 10



AVERAGE - 13.3

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Grand Cayman Jaguars)

1. LOGAN VAN BEEK



Logan van Beek has completely transformed his fortunes with match-winning performances in the last couple of matches. He returned with 2/22 in 2 overs in the first fixture against the Strikers.

2. ALEX HALES



Alex Hales blasted 47 off just 24 deliveries against the Strikers in their first fixture in the tournament and will be the key at the top of the order for the Jaguars.

Venue and Pitch



The Jimmy Powell Oval in George Town in the Grand Cayman has hosted 9 matches thus far with the honours being shared between the team batting first and the team chasing - both have won four games each while one match has been called off due to bad weather. The captain who has won the toss has elected to chase on five occasions and set the target on four. The team which has won the toss has won five out of the eight result-matches thus far for a win percentage of 62.5%. The average first inning total at the venue in the tournament is 106 while the average score chasing is 89.



HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

The New York Strikers have clashed with Grand Cayman Jaguars once in the MAX 60 and lost the encounter.



MATCHES PLAYED - 1

STRIKERS WON - 0

JAGUARS WON - 1

MATCH PREDICTION



The Jaguars start slight favourites. They have a devastating opening pair and their fast bowlers are finally hitting some good form. The Jaguars have a 60% chance of winning the match.



Fantasy XI:

Wicketkeeper: Ben Dunk (VC)

Batters: Alex Hales, Colin Munro

Allrounders: Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Carlos Brathwaite, Angelo Perera

Bowlers: Joshua Little (C), Logan van Beek, Mitchell Owen, Matiullah Khan



BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Ramon Sealy

BOWLER – Jake Lintott

ALL-ROUNDER – Terrance Hinds