St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will clash with St Lucia Kings in Match 5 of the 2024 CPL at Basseterre on Monday. It will be the third match of the season for the Patriots who registered a thrilling one-wicket win over the Falcons in the tournament opener. Meanwhile, St Lucia Kings will be playing their first match of the competition. Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis – St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Kings(Getty)

All stats updated till end of Match 2 of CPL 2024

LAST 5 MATCHES

PATRIOTS: L L W L W

KINGS: L L W L L

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR PATRIOTS AND KINGS

ST. KITTS AND NEVIS PATRIOTS likely XI

Batters: Rilee Roussow, Evin Lewis, Tristan Stubbs

Allrounders: Kyle Mayers, Dominic Drakes, Odean Smith, Ryan John

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ashmead Nedd

ST. LUCIA likely XI

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Aaron Jones

Allrounders: David Wiese, Roston Chase, Khary Pierre

Wicketkeeper: Tim Siefert, Johnson Charles

Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde

Statistical Performance (Patriots)

1. KYLE MAYERS

Kyle Mayers was the game-changer in the season opener for the Patriots hammering 39 off just 24 deliveries. Mayers has not done justice to his batting prowess in the CPL but 2024 might just be his year!

KYLE MAYERS IN CPL

INNINGS - 66

RUNS - 1149

AVERAGE - 19.8

STRIKE RATE - 121.8

50/100 - 6/0

2. ANDRE FLETCHER

Andre Fletcher is the second-highest run-getter in CPL history with an aggregate of 2842 runs in 106 innings and will be key at the top of the order.

ANDRE FLETCHER IN CPL

INNINGS - 106

RUNS - 2842

AVERAGE - 29.6

STRIKE RATE – 119.7

50/100 - 16/0

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Patriots)

1. TRISTAN STUBBS

Tristan Stubbs was in smashing form in the T20I series against the West Indies and is widely regarded as one of the most destructive batters in T20 cricket. He has an aggregate of 2167 runs in 100 T20 innings at an average of close to 32 and strike rate just in excess of 150! Stubbs was also in cracking form in IPL 2024!

2. TABRAIZ SHAMSI

Tabraiz Shamsi is a South African superstar in T20 cricket who has bagged 42 wickets in 31 innings in the CPL at a strike rate of 16 and economy of 6.87.

Statistical Performance (Kings)

1. FAF DU PLESSIS

Faf du Plessis has a fine record in the CPL with an aggregate of 900 runs in 31 innings at a strike rate of 139.3.

FAF DU PLESSIS IN CPL

INNINGS - 31

RUNS - 900

AVERAGE – 31.03

STRIKE RATE – 139.3

50s/100s – 3/2

2. ALZARRI JOSEPH

Alzarri Joseph has bagged 60 wickets in 51 innings in the CPL at a strike rate of 18.3.

ALZARRI JOSEPH IN CPL

INNINGS - 51

WICKETS - 60

STRIKE RATE - 18.3

ECONOMY - 8.1

AVERAGE - 24.9

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Kings)

1. JOHNSON CHARLES

Johnson Charles is a veteran of 106 matches in the CPL in which he has scored 2855 runs at a strike rate of 128.3. He is the leading run-scorer in the CPL.

2. MATTHEW FORDE

Matthew Forde has picked 15 wickets in 13 matches in the CPL at a strike rate of 15.3 and economy of 6.7. He was in fine form in the T20I series against South Africa where he bagged five wickets in three innings.

Venue and Pitch

Warner Park in Basseterre hosted 6 matches during the previous edition of the tournament, and was seen as a chasing venue with all teams winning the toss and choosing to field. Nevertheless, there was an even split of 3 wins each for batting first and second.

It proved to be a high-scoring ground with an average first innings total of 184 in CPL 2023, as well as an average score of 152 across all T20s. It should be a batter’s paradise yet again, with the ball playing true and allowing big hitters on both sides to thrive.

MATCH PREDICTION

Both teams have a strong bowling line-up. However, it is the batting of the Patriots which makes them the favourite for the encounter. The Patriots have a 60% chance of victory.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher

Batters: Rilee Roussow, Evin Lewis, Tristan Stubbs (C), Faf du Plessis (VC)

Allrounders: Dominic Drakes, Kyle Mayers

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Alzarri Joseph, Tabraiz Shamsi

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Evin Lewis

BOWLER – Matthew Forde

ALL-ROUNDER – Odean Smith