Filling Cheteshwar Pujara's big shoes as Test No.3

In the Duleep Trophy semi-final in Bengaluru on Friday, Cheteshwar Pujara served a reminder that it will be big shoes for any successor at his India No.3 spot to fill.

The scoreboard in the West Zone versus Central Zone clash at Alur, near Bengaluru, showed how tough it was for the batters. In both the semis – South beat North in Bengaluru – batters faltered in overcast conditions where seamers held the advantage. The seasoned Pujara showed how it is done, scoring 133 (278 balls) in the second innings as West went through on first innings lead after the drawn game.

It’s not just skill and temperament. It’s a test of cricketing intelligence too. To read the delivery out of the bowler’s hand is the most difficult ability to pick up. Adjusting as per the bounce to know at what length and line you can leave the ball is another. As per the match report of a leading website, Avesh Khan beat Pujara with his first ball in the second over on Day 3. The batter made a note of where the ball pitched and its trajectory to size up the pitch. He was never to be troubled again by a fast bowler for the rest of the day. Ditto with spinners; he had one play and miss early, never again in the innings.

International cricket can be tough when the conditions get extreme. The ongoing Headingley Test is an example. In a distinguished career, Pujara has passed them all.

Duleep Trophy though is a side show. When the final begins on July 12, all focus would have shifted to the first Test against West Indies in Dominica. Pujara will remain a talking point because interest will be high on who the think-tank picks to play at his No.3 spot after the 35-year-old was dropped with an eye on transition. The new faces picked in his place are Yashaswi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Both have a classical batting style and a superb range of strokes. It’s how they respond when the going gets tough that will matter. Pujara didn’t have a copybook technique, but succeeded thanks to mental toughness, getting runs in the toughest of situations.

Former India captain, Dilip Vengsarkar, who has followed the careers of Jaiswal and Ruturaj, said: “Now they have to prove themselves in Test cricket. The length will be different (from limited overs), how they adjust, how they handle those deliveries is very important. I am sure they have the potential; they have the skills to do it, and they have the temperament as well. I hope they continue and prove themselves at the highest level.”

Both batters are from the Vengsarkar stable. Gaikwad is a product of the Dilip Vengsarkar Cricket Academy, Pune, and Jaiswal has played at Vengsarkar’s Dadar Union Sports Club at Matunga.

It will be interesting to see what the team management thinks of the No.1, 2 and 3 spots because three batters can play there. Jaiswal, Gaikwad and Shubman Gill are all accomplished openers who can bat at No.3 too.

Vengsarkar, a 116-Test veteran who mostly batted at No.3 for India (74 innings), feels Jaiswal at No.3 will suit the combination. “A left-hander is always an advantage, the bowler must keep on changing his line. Yashasvi has batted at No.3 for Mumbai. But Ruturaj is an opener, so he can also bat at 3. There are good options for the team management,” he said.

Jaiswal and Gaikwad had a sterling IPL, which helped gain selection. Jaiswal, 21, has an edge over Gaikwad, 26, due to his excellent record in first-class cricket. In 15 matches, he has hit nine hundreds (avg 80.21). The left-hander builds his innings and like Pujara breaks down the bowler with a show of patience. He can also switch gears effortlessly.

Gaikwad made his first-class debut in 2016 but has been unlucky with injuries. After 28 first-class games, the Maharashtra batter averages 42.19.

“The No.3 is supposed to be the best batsman of the team, he will have to play as per the situation, as per the condition, he may have to go early, he may have to go late. It depends. If there is a long partnership and you have to accelerate, and when there is an early wicket they will consolidate," said Vengsarkar, who scored eight of his 17 Test hundreds at No. 3.

GILL OPTION

Coach Rahul Dravid, himself an outstanding No.3, could also consider Gill at No.3. Given the promising start to his international career, the Punjab batter is seen as a natural heir to Virat Kohli as India’s batting lynchpin. While he has played some sparkling innings as an opener, he has been vulnerable in swinging conditions. Exposing the best batter to the new ball is a risk teams like to avoid. India can open with Rohit and Jaiswal/Gaikwad, and Gill can come at No.3.

STOP-GAP ARRANGEMENT

If the India management wants to ease them into the team, they can even slot the newcomers at No.5 and push Ajinkya Rahane to No. 3 as stop-gap. When Virat Kohli was unavailable for three Tests in the 2020-21 Australia series, Rahane moved up to No. 4 and excelled. But Vengsarkar disagreed. “Rahane is fine at No.5, Kohli is there to handle (in case of a crisis).”

India is waiting for new players to take over. Hanuman Vihari was the first one to be tried out. In the West Indies in 2019, Vihari averaged 96.33 at No.6 in the series. But he couldn’t grab the opportunity. Jaiswal and Gaikwad would know the benchmark is very high.

Vengsarkar is confident: “It is a golden opportunity for them because playing Test cricket is the ultimate. Doing well is very important for them. They are good in all formats and have shown their worth against the best bowlers in T20 (IPL) and one-day games. Both are in great form.”