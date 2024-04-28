Finding the potent pace allies for Jasprit Bumrah

Ten wickets. This was India’s margin of defeat in the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup. It’s the biggest loss they have suffered in a World Cup knockout game. They posted a below-par total of 168/6 against England at the Adelaide Oval, and then the inability to pick a single wicket resulted in a bitter memory for fans. Ominously, as we head towards the upcoming edition of the marquee event, India’s bowling concerns remain. None bigger than the second pacer’s slot. Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL-X)

A major advantage this time around, of course, is the presence of Jasprit Bumrah. The 30-year-old had missed the previous edition due to a back injury. But since his comeback, he has continued to establish himself as one of the finest bowlers of his generation. In the ongoing Indian Premier League, the gulf in class between Bumrah and the rest has been undeniable. In a tournament that’s seen astonishing totals, he has maintained an economy rate of just 6.63 and is the leading wicket-taker.

As is evident from Mumbai Indians’ struggles though, there is only so much Bumrah can do by himself through the course of a tournament. And as India’s T20 World Cup squad awaits announcement, it wouldn’t be unfair to say that the most worrying choice seems to be that of the second fast bowler. With Mohammed Shami unavailable due to injury, the situation right now is a far cry from what it was during last year’s ODI World Cup where India’s pace department put on a scintillating show.

The ones most likely to make the cut are Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh. Neither though has shown much promise so far in IPL 2024. While Siraj has picked six wickets in nine games at an economy of 9.50, Arshdeep has 12 wickets in nine games at 9.93. Siraj can be a handful on slightly faster pitches, but that’s unlikely to be the case in the Caribbean and USA.

Arshdeep, on the other hand, has an edge as a left-arm pacer and also the experience of having played in the last T20 World Cup. But the concern with both these bowlers is that they tend to get rattled when batters get stuck into them. India will need a calm head to operate alongside Bumrah in the death overs, and the question is will Siraj or Arshdeep be able to handle that pressure?

Then there are Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar and T Natarajan. In terms of dealing with the death overs, these three have perhaps shown more composure in recent times. Avesh and Mukesh can hurry batters and find the blockhole consistently, but overall they’ve been erratic so far in IPL. Natarajan has a number of useful variations too at his disposal and has been the most economical of the lot. But whether or not he can stay injury-free is a key factor.

In a way, picking the second and third pacer is the safest decision Ajit Agarkar and his selection committee can make. When it comes to the opening batter’s or wicket-keeper’s slot, for instance, there could be a lot to debate. But due to the lack of clear favourites in terms of fast bowlers, there really isn’t much scope for a wrong choice. In such a scenario, going with an in-form bowler like Sandeep Sharma, who’s bagged eight wickets in four games at an economy of 7.13 in IPL 2024, could also be considered.

As far as the spinners are concerned, Ravindra Jadeja is likely to remain the first choice. The left-arm spinner has picked just four wickets in eight games in IPL 2024, but his ability with the bat and in the field makes him indispensable. For the second and third spinner’s slots, it’s going to be a toss-up between Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel and R Ashwin.

Chahal, who claimed 21 wickets in the IPL last year and 27 the year before that, has the most wickets among spinners this time as well. But his shortcomings with the bat and in the field are tough to look beyond, which is probably why he’s never played a T20 World Cup game. And while Bishnoi has featured consistently in T20Is over the past couple of years with decent returns, Ashwin brings experience and variety with his off-spin. If batting depth is the approach India lean towards, Axar will probably be the strongest choice. Although his skillset is similar to Jadeja’s, his ability with the bat will offer great balance to the side.

Kuldeep is perhaps enjoying the brightest phase so far in his career and is the frontrunner to partner Jadeja at the World Cup. He’s an attacking bowler and could provide those crucial breakthroughs in the middle overs. The left-arm wrist spinner is high on confidence after his success in Test cricket and has also delivered a couple of match-winning performances in the IPL this year.