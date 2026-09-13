First time ever: Indian players sing Vande Mataram, then National Anthem before start of India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I
Vande Mataram, India's national song, was played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium ahead of the first T20I against Afghanistan.
For the first time in history, Vande Mataram, India's national song, was played at the venue before the national anthem at the Arun Jaitley Stadium ahead of the first T20I against Afghanistan on Sunday. The poem, first published in 1882 as part of Chatterjee's Bengali novel Anandamath, was performed at the venue ahead of the national anthems of both teams. Once the entire national song was completed, India's and Afghanistan's national anthems followed. This marked the first time that Vande Mataram was ever played in an international cricket match.
This development came months after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued guidelines, requiring official events to play the first six stanzas of Vande Mataram. The main rule also states that the National Anthem must be played after the National Song, which has a set duration of 190 seconds. The Ministry had listed out events during which the National Song was made mandatory to be sung or played, but the sporting events were excluded.
The guidelines issued by the Ministry also stated that people must be attentive when the song is played at official events. Both the National Song and Anthem were sung together in full for the first time on August 15, 2026, and this was followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering his Independence Day speech.
Also Read: IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 1st T20I 2026: Check all updates and scoreboard here
It is worth noting that Vande Mataram was written in Bengali by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in the 1870s. It was in 1950 when the first two stanzas were adopted as India’s national song.
Speaking of the order issued by the Home Ministry, the 10-page diktat stated that if the national song and the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, are played together, Vande Mataram would be played first. The audience was also advised to stand in attention whenever it is sung or played.
The move was in sync with the Union government’s recent push to popularise Vande Mataram.
All you need to know about the first T20I
The first T20I between India and Afghanistan started with Shreyas Iyer winning the toss and opting to bowl. There was no place for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the playing XI as Sanju Samson reclaimed his spot as the opener.
It has been a mixed start to Shreyas' captaincy tenure as he first lost the series against Ireland and England. The Men in Blue lost against Ireland 0-2 and then 0-4 against England. However, India stormed back into form, winning 3-0 against Zimbabwe, and Sooryavanshi was adjudged as Player of the Series for his haul of 151 runs.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVishesh Roy
Vishesh Roy is a sports journalist with a strong focus on cricket. He began his career at Asian News International (ANI), where he covered a range of high-profile events, including the India Open, Legends Cricket League, the England–India Test series in Ahmedabad in 2021, and the inauguration of the Narendra Modi Stadium. During his tenure at ANI, he also reported extensively on domestic cricket, covering several Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across the country. While cricket remains his primary beat, Vishesh has also reported on tennis, football and WWE. After a stint of over three years at ANI, Vishesh moved to NDTV, where he gained hands-on experience in digital-first journalism, with a particular emphasis on live blogs and real-time news reporting. He joined Hindustan Times in October 2024 and quickly established himself with a series of exclusive interviews and source-driven stories. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Hindustan Times was the first to report that the two-day event would be held in Saudi Arabia. In the early months of his tenure, Vishesh secured interviews with leading cricketers, including Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rashid Latif. He has also closely tracked the rise of emerging talents such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya by speaking to their current and childhood coaches. His background in on-field reporting has helped Hindustan Times Digital break exclusive stories on major developments, including Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophy, IPL scheduling, and the T20 World Cup controversy involving Bangladesh and Pakistan.Read More