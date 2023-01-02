Five deserving yet unlucky players likely to miss out on India's 20-man World Cup shortlist

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named a shortlist of 20 players who will be considered for the final squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup, which will be hosted in India in October and November this year. The board has thus looked to streamline the process selecting the final squad but this could also mean that there will be players who would consider themselves rather unlucky to miss out.

While the board has not specified the names of the players who have made the list, let us take a look at five of the players who are likely to have missed out on a spot.

1. Prithvi Shaw: He may have had an underwhelming international career thus far but the fact that Shaw has the talent to be an all-format star is undeniable. However, he has fallen behind in the pecking order to open the innings with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill all vying for a spot. KL Rahul, who opens the innings for India in T20Is, and Rishabh Pant are also being spoken of as openers. Shaw has played six ODIs thus far and scored just 189 runs at an average of 31.50 and he has not managed to score a single half century. His overall record in List A shows what he can be, having scored 2627 runs at 52.54 in 53 matches with a strike ratr of a mind-numbing 123.27. He has also got eight centuries to his name, which includes an unbeaten 227 in which he scored a 142-ball double century.

2. Ruturaj Gaikwad: Like Shaw, Gaikwad has struggled to replicate the success he has found in domestic cricket in international cricket. He is a mainstay for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL but has played just nine T20Is for India, scoring a meagre 135 runs at a strike rate of 123.85. Moreover, he has played just one ODI thus far - the first ODI against South Africa in October last year. Gaikwad scored a 42-ball 19 in a match that South Africa won by nine runs. Gaikwad's overall numbers in 50-overs cricket are extraordinary - he has scored 4034 runs in 71 innings at an average of 61.12 and strike rate of 101.05 with 15 centuries to his name and this includes an unbeaten 220 off 159 balls.

3. Deepak Chahar: The fast bowler emerged as one to look out for towards the end of 2021 and was considered as someone who will play an integral role in the 2022 T20 World Cup for India. However, a recurring back injury has thrown his progress in international cricket awry. With the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik all forming India's pace options, Chahar could end up having to make way.

4. Prasidh Krishna: The 26-year-old has impressed almost every time he played for India even managing two four-wicket hauls in his young career of 14 matches. However, he has been out with a back injury which he sustained during India A's series against New Zealand in September. Indeed, Prasidh's injury could be a major reason as to why the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik could be considered for the role and India would be hoping that he can regain the form he showed in his young international career after returning from injury. Prasidh took 25 wickets at an average of 23.92, being particularly lethal in the middle overs due to his height, pace and the hard lengths he hit.

5. Shardul Thakur: The feisty Mumbai fast bowling all-rounder has been central to some of India's most famous wins in the last few years with both bat and ball. However, the fact remains that he was a makeshift replacement for Hardik Pandya. With Pandya roaring back to form with both bat and ball last year, particularly in T20 cricket, it is hard to see Thakur get a run in the already crowded pace department and he cannot be selected in the squad for his batting skills.

