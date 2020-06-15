Five Indians in Brad Hogg’s current ODI XI team, Jasprit Bumrah misses out

cricket

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 09:47 IST

Former Australia allrounder Brad Hogg revealed his list of current ODI XI in which five Indian players made the cut. In a video posted on his official Youtube page, Hogg named a list of players which he thought would form an “entertaining” ODI team. To make the assessment, Hogg considered the statistics of the players from the past one year. From India, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal found a place in the team, but Jasprit Bumrah missed out.

“I want to give you an entertaining team. So here is my current ODI XI. First up, opening the batting. I call this guy is the sleeping giant. When he is out in the middle, sometimes he looks like he is falling asleep, because he is doing it with such ease and grace. He is from India, it’s Rohit Sharma,” Hogg said.

“Opening the batting with Rohit Sharma, he is the stocky, little young fella from Australia. I call him the Tik Tok Express at the moment, because he is dancing the airwaves on social media. It’s David Warner.

“Coming in at no. 3. This guy has had the most catches among any player in ODIs over the year. He’s also had the most runs. He is the captain Virat Kohli. Coming in at no.4, I could not find a genuine no. 4 to place in this position from the year. So I have picked another no. 3. He wears green, I call him the magic man. He’s Babar Azam.

“Coming in at no. 5, this guy packs a punch from both bat and ball. He had a great World Cup campaign, and in the final, he was the man that saved England. He was born in New Zealand. It’s Ben Stokes. Coming in at no. 6, this guy also had a great World Cup final. He had a great partnership with Ben Stokes. I call him the manservant, he is the keeper - it is Jos Buttler,” Hogg said.

On deciding the spinning allrounder of the team, Hogg went with Ravindra Jadeja, and he explained that his fielding is another asset to the team. “Now at no. 7, I want to go with a spinning allrounder. He is the left-arm spinner, left-handed bat, he is the holier of the XI. He’s got most run-outs of any players in the world in ODIs over the year. It’s Ravindra Jadeja.”

Among the fast bowling options, Hogg left out Pat Cummins, Bumrah and Trent Boult. “Coming in at no. 8, I have got the left-arm fiery quick, he’s tall, skinny, he bowls great reverse swing at the end. He also gets the new ball to swing, it’s Mitchell Starc from Australia.

“Coming in at no. 9, it’s the New Zealand quick, he’s had a fantastic year, and a fantastic World Cup as well. He’s got a good strike, it’s Lockie Ferguson. No. 10, he’s the man with no hammies. He should have played more World Cup games for India. If he did, they would have had better chance of winning the World Cup. India pulled a plug on him early in that World Cup because they wanted more batting depth as they were worried about their middle-order. It’s Mohammed Shami. What a wonderful year he’s had.”

Hogg named India leg-spinner Chahal as his final pick. “Coming in at the no. 11, he wants to be the journalist of the team, he wants to be the media manager. After every game, he wants to interview his teammates, he is the leg-spinner, he’s tall, skinny - it’s Yuzvendra Chahal.”

Brad Hogg current ODI XI: Rohit Sharma (IND), David Warner (AUS), Virat Kohli (c) (IND), Babar Azam (PAK), Ben Stokes (ENG), Jos Buttler (w/k) (ENG), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Mitchell Starc (AUS), Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Mohammed Shami (IND), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND)