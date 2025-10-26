Flexible Rohit Sharma stays in control of his fate

Kolkata: The mesmerising thing about Rohit Sharma in one-day cricket isn’t so much about his runs and records but how after so many years he can still be in complete control of the tempo he decides to set in the first place. India's Rohit Sharma scored 121* off 125 in the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. (REUTERS)

There was the phase of daddy hundreds when Rohit was intent on exploiting the length and breadth of one-day innings, securing a record three double centuries and innumerable wins for India in the process. Had he not moved out of that mode, he would have had more than his 33 hundreds by now. But he quit that accumulation-heavy approach for an enforcer role in the 2023 ODI World Cup, throwing away starts to provide India quick starts. For the same person to switch back to the accumulative mode despite a six-month hiatus from all forms of international cricket underscores the level of understanding of the game Rohit possesses.

The transition couldn’t have been more challenging though. Perth wasn’t ideal for batting. Adelaide was slightly better but the pitch was still fresh and hostile to batters, meaning Rohit had to really dig in to give India a decent start. In Sydney, however, Rohit finally hit his stride, pulling and punching, threading the field and dropping the ball close to sustain a risk-free accumulation that resulted in a momentous hundred.

Rohit is known to be cautious at the start, feeling for the ball, waiting for that length to rock back and pull. The more he bats out time, the better are his chances of converting starts. Sydney affirmed that after all these years, that batting nous hasn’t eroded.

India too desperately needed that assurance. Rohit, like Virat Kohli, will only play one format now. And while he may have undergone a much-needed physical makeover, Rohit will still be 40 during the 2027 ODI World Cup. How he used to play the game at 35 will be different from when he is 40. Which is why from that perspective India had to know Rohit still possessed the game that benefits their game the best. For that, he had to adopt a safer strategy while taking a fresh stance in Australia.

“Accolades we’ve achieved, but it’s important that whenever you get an opportunity to play, you’ve got to come and start fresh, and that’s what we did,” Rohit said after the Sydney ODI on Saturday, with Kohli by his side. “When we arrived in Perth, forget what has happened in the last 15-17 years, we wanted to start fresh. And that’s how I personally look at all the games that I’ve played.”

The technique has never been in doubt. Rohit, after all, made a Test hundred in dank conditions in England four years ago. As a white-ball opener, his approach was spot on and his gameplan simple — use the Powerplay positively while protecting his wicket, consolidate in the middle phase and then go ballistic in the last 20 overs. With Rohit, batting long was always very structured and organic but never boring.

And given how batting is rapidly losing the patience factor, Rohit’s early resilience in conditions where scoring may not be easy can be worth its weight in gold. Essentially, India can benefit from his game at every stage of the innings. This is what Kohli alluded to as the understanding of the format that he and Rohit take pride in. “From very early on, it was pretty clear that we both understood the game pretty well,” Kohli said. “That’s the only reason you can play for so long. When you have an understanding of the situation, your own game, and how to apply it in different situations. That’s something that we’ve always taken a lot of pride in.

“And when we’re back together, of course, we understand we’re probably the most experienced players now. But even back in the day we used to think if we have a big partnership, the kind of strokes we can play, we can really take the game away from the opposition. And it was just about communication, staying in the game.”

Rohit did that by facing far more than 100 balls (121*-125b) in Sydney, an aberration from the way he used to bat in this format. Probably this is the way forward for him, even though the home series against South Africa and New Zealand will give Rohit plenty of opportunities to give the strike rate a leg-up.

But this turn of events will be memorable. It was at Sydney that Rohit, the skipper, had benched himself from the fifth Test after a woeful slump in form. For him to get a hundred at the same venue while committing himself to winning the ODI World Cup is a quiet sign that Rohit is still very much in control of his fate.