'Focus on cricket, not parties': Wasim Akram doesn't hesitate, issues stern message to Prithvi Shaw as DC star dropped

Delhi Capitals have had a mixed season so far in IPL 2024 but remain in the race for the playoffs. The side has six wins and as many losses in 12 matches, and has games remaining against Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru – both of whom are also in contention for playoff spots. While the side has had an improved outing in the second half of the season, one player who has remained inconsistent throughout is their star Indian opener, Prithvi Shaw. Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match(AP)

The youngster had a forgettable season last year, where he could barely cross the 100-run mark in eight appearances. While there were improved performances in 2024, he has yet to find his best form; in 8 matches, he has 198 runs at a strike rate of 163.64. He was not part of the XI in the side's win against Rajasthan Royals in its last match, with Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel putting out strong performances in the opening

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram spoke about Shaw's struggles in the ongoing season; Akram admired Shaw's talent but had an advise for the Indian youngster, who has fallen out of contention for national team spots following inconsistent performances, as well as off-the-field issues.

“I haven't watched him closely this year, but he has to go back to basics, play first-class cricket and score big. Focus on cricket, not parties,” Akram told Sportskeeda.

“He has still got plenty of cricket in him, just go back and play first-class cricket. Get a lot of centuries and make a comeback. That's the only way. There's no shortcut. He has got time on his hands, and that's good for him,” Akram further said.

'Has to play regularly'

Shaw last played for Team India in 2021 when he was part of the side's squad for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka. Wasim Akram stressed that Shaw needs to play regularly and look after himself off the field.

“He has to play regularly, and look at himself off the field. Do as many parties as you want after you retire, who cares. But now, focus on cricket,” he said.

Delhi Capitals will return to action on May 12 when the side takes on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a crucial IPL clash for both sides.