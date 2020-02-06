Former BCCI officials reveal why India have never hosted an ICC U19 World Cup

cricket

India have unarguably been the most successful team in the history of the ICC U19 World Cup but surprisingly, they have never hosted the tournament even once. The Indian U19 cricket team reached their third consecutive final in the tournament after beating Pakistan in the first semifinal encounter. India, the record four-time winners, dismissed Pakistan for 172 in 43.1 overs before comfortably knocking off the runs with 88 balls to spare.

There have been rumours in the past suggesting that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not hosted the tournament because of the lack of profits but two former officials of the organisation made it clear that the rumours are baseless. Former BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry and former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah were both asked about the matter and they gave somewhat similar answers to the query.

“This question should be directed to the ICC. It depends on them how they wish to host and promote the U-19 World Cup. I don’t think a lack of profitability is a reason behind India not hosting it. The BCCI has been spending crores on domestic cricket, which is a non-profitable venture. The U19 World Cup not being held in India is more of an ICC matter than the BCCI being reluctant.” Chaudhry was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

“The ICC’s Executive Board takes the call on the allocation of World Cups. The last time this was done was in 2014 when the cycle for 2015-2023 was announced. It appears that the BCCI never expressed willingness to host the junior event,” he added.

Shah said: “I don’t think we have anything against the U-19 World Cup. Lack of revenue is not the reason. It’s just that it is still to come to India. On the other hand, it has been good for our boys that they have won it in conditions they don’t encounter at home. It helps in their development. And taking it to places like Malaysia and UAE helps the promotion of the game.”