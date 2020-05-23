Former England captain narrates experience of watching an IPL match with Shah Rukh Khan

cricket

Shah Rukh Khan has become an integral part of Indian cricket as well as being a Bollywood superstar. He is the owner of Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders and has taken the team to big-time success. He is a prominent fixture during KKR matches at Eden Gardens and has is often seen taking a frontal role in the success of the team. The passion is clearly visible in his body language as he cheers his team on with full vigour. This even led to him being banned from the Wankhede Stadium due to a confrontation with a security official.

Former England captain David Gower has narrated his experience of watching a cricket match with the global icon. Gower has said that SRK comes across as an astute cricket fan and means serious business when it comes to leading from the front as a co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders.

In a freewheeling chat on ‘Q20’, an initiative by GloFans for fans to get up close with sporting icons through a unique and interactive Q&A session, Gower conceded that despite being a man of such repute and coming from a different vocation, his love and passion for the game is something that is indeed worth praising.

“I was in Kolkata last year and was invited to the match between KKR and Kings XI Punjab. I was delivering a speech and from there after the dinner was escorted straight to the Eden Gardens for the match. It was at fag end of the match when I reached and was led straight to Shah Rukh’s den and was introduced to him. I had a formal introduction with him and that is when I realised that he is an ardent fan of the game and a very passionate owner,” Gower said.

“I got just got the impression that he wanted, you know, his prime motive was there to watch the game. He wasn’t really at that stage too fussed about, you know, sitting down having a long conversation, but it was very nice to be introduced to him and see that is what strikes me about people like that. I mean, they have their own reputations, huge as they are. They love this game of cricket. It’s extraordinary, not just in India, but you know, here in the UK, around the world, the sort of people who become passionate about the game of cricket.

“The match was easily won by KKR when I got to the stadium and despite that, SRK was still very much focused on the game. But for me, the interesting thing, apart from meeting him, of course was that just to be there at night, all game for the first time. Eden Gardens is one of the greatest stadiums, obviously because of its reputation and size, the number of people it can accommodate. So just to be there was special, to meet SRK made it even more special.

“And without giving away too many secrets, he did say that if, Knight Riders had made the playoffs, he might just fly me back, come and see how they got on. Sadly, that wasn’t to be, but I’m available. Next time, Knight Riders get to the semi-finals, get to the play-offs of the IPL, I would love to be there,” he concluded.

