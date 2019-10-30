Former Hong Kong cricket team skipper registers as local player for Ranji Trophy champions

cricket

Former Hong Kong cricket team skipper Anshuman Rath has registered as a local player for Vidarbha Cricket Association and he will be eligible to play for the defending Ranji Trophy champions next year. The 21-year-old, who was playing under Mohammad Hafeez at the Global T20 Canada, needs to finish the one year cooling-off period to be eligible for selection and in the meantime, he has already started playing for MSSC in the A division.

In his first match in India, the wicket-keeper batsman scored an unbeaten 38 against Eleven Stars in the annual local T20 tournament of the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA).

“I came in at No. 4 in my first match in India but unfortunately, we lost the game,” he said in an interview with Sportstar. “I am based in Nagpur and I am currently a Vidarbha-registered player. I kickstarted all the paperwork in early October. It all happened in a flash. I wish to represent the state from the next season and as of now, I will be playing club cricket. The VCA got me registered as a local player,” he added.

He was one of the most successful cricketers for Hong Kong with an ODI average of 51.75 and during the Asia Cup match against India in 2018, Rath (73) and Nizakat Khan (92) had a dream opening partnership of 174 runs but it was not enough as their side ultimately lost the match by 26 runs. While the result did not go their way, the match has a big impact on his career and Rath said in the interview that it was a reason behind him moving to India.

“That game was a reality check for me, and a turning point for me in deciding where to move. The highs and lows of associate cricket is that one day, you may be close to beating India and then, beg for games. Then, I decided to leave my position in Hong Kong,” he said.

