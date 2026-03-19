Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in panic mode? ‘What happens after Jasprit Bumrah?’

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is not an optimistic man on the possibility of India producing more Jasprit Bumrahs in the future. Ashwin thinks that because the game is increasingly tilting in favour of batsmen, the next generation of players may not look to become fast bowlers. Has not Jasprit Bumrah inspired so many already? (PTI)

Ashwin praised India’s prowess in the batting department, saying there is still enough battery in it to win a few more ICC trophies. It may be noted that in less than two years, India have won three ICC trophies.

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And then Ashwin worried about that India may not have another Bumrah. “The pedigree of white-ball batters that we have is something else. I have no doubts that India will go on to win quite a few white-ball trophies over the next decade. That will be from our batting," Ashwin said on Revsportz.

“What happens after Bumrah? He is a defining figure in this white-ball side.

“I am worried bowling is not as attractive as batting and kids might not take up the sport for those reasons. When I say sport, I think bowling and batting are different sports. Bowling as a sport is not attractive enough. It's like you are entertaining people, giving those sixes. So, who would really want to think that bowling will enable us to win tournaments or series," Ashwin, who announced his international retirement in late 2024, said.

Is Ashwin really on point? But frankly speaking, Ashwin’s worries are a bit exaggerated. Players like Bumrah are once in a generation, and their impact is always deeply felt. For example, Pakistan became a well and truly fast-bowling country after Imran Khan burst onto the scene. He appealed to his countrymen so much that within a decade, Pakistan started producing some of the fastest and fiercest fast bowlers of all time.

Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohd Zahid, Mohd Sami and many more. If anything, Bumrah’s presence, irrespective of the docile nature of pitches and rules and regulations favouring batsmen, has inspired many. Yes, it won’t be easy to be like him, to bowl with extraordinary lines and lengths, but as far as inspiring budding cricketers is concerned, he has done plenty.

There is no way India is just going to stop at Bumrah. The next Bumrah might just be around the corner. There are thousands of professional cricketers in the country practising day in and day out with so much support from the BCCI. Ashwin might be unnecessarily worried.