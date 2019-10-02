e-paper
Former India World Cup-winning coach, Gary Kirsten to take over as England’s head coach: Report

The World champions are set to tour New Zealand for a five-match T20I and two-match Test series later this month and Kirsten is expected to take over as The Three Lions’ coach prior to the tour.

cricket Updated: Oct 02, 2019 13:15 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Gary Kirsten
File image of Gary Kirsten(Getty Images for The Hundred)
         

Former India and South Africa head coach Gary Kirsten is all set to take over as the head coach of England cricket team soon, thetelegraph.co.uk reports. Kirsten has reached England for the job interview and will meet Ashley Giles, England’s team Director, today. His name has been making rounds since the departure of Trevor Bayliss, whose stint came to an end after Ashes 2019.

Kirsten, if appointed, will join England with a wealthy experience in coaching.

He had joined India as their head coach in 2008. Under him, India ended their 28-year drought and won the 2011 World Cup. Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni had also called Kirsten ‘the best thing to happen to the Indian cricket’.

ALSO READ: Former India captain Anil Kumble in talks with Kings XI Punjab for coaching job: Report

After leaving his role at India, he coached South Africa. During his two-year term with the Proteas, they climbed to the no.1 spot in the Test rankings. As an international player, he played 101 Tests and 185 ODIs in which he scored 7289 and 6798 runs, respectively.

Kirsten, in 2013, gave up coaching international teams to spend more time with his family. He took over IPL assignments with Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in years to come but on both occasions, his stint came to an abrupt end as he was sacked by both the franchises. Kirsten also coached Hobart Hurricane in Big Bash League.

Recently, he was announced as the head coach of Durban Heat for the second season of Mzani Super League, and the Cardiff-based team for The Hundred.

Kirsten might have to leave his roles in these leagues should he join England.



First Published: Oct 02, 2019 13:11 IST

