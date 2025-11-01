Former India Youth all-rounder, who played with Irfan Pathan and Ambati Rayudu, dies in road accident

Former India Under-15 cricketer and Tripura all-rounder Rajesh Banik died in a road accident at Anandanagar in West Tripura on Friday night. He was 40. Generic cricket image(Getty Images)

According to officials, Banik sustained severe injuries after his motorcycle met with an accident and was rushed to GBP Hospital in Agartala, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The former cricketer, who had also been suffering from several health issues, is survived by his mother. His family declined a post-mortem examination and submitted a written declaration to the police.

Born on December 12, 1984, in Agartala’s Krishna Nagar area, Banik had shown exceptional cricketing promise from a young age. He made his Ranji Trophy debut for Tripura in the 2002–03 season, quickly earning a reputation as one of the state’s most talented all-rounders — a solid middle-order batsman and a skilful leg-break bowler.

His consistent domestic performances earned him a place in the India Under-15 squad for the Costcutter World Challenge 2000, where he represented the country. Banik shared the dressing room with former India cricketers Ambati Rayudu and Irfan Pathan in that tournament.

He also led Tripura’s best-ever campaign in domestic cricket during the 2016–17 Ranji Trophy season, when the team reached the quarterfinals for the first time in its history.

Banik represented Tripura in 42 first-class matches, 24 List A games and 18 T20s.

After retiring from professional cricket, Banik continued to serve the game as a selector for Tripura’s Under-16 team, identifying and mentoring young talent. Known for his humility and generosity, he was regarded as a guide and role model for emerging players in the state.

The news of his untimely death has left the cricket fraternity in Tripura in deep shock. The Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) paid tribute to Banik at its headquarters on Saturday.

“This is very unfortunate. We have lost a talented cricketer and a dedicated selector of the Under-16 team. May his soul rest in peace,” said TCA secretary Subarata Dey.

Anirban Deb, secretary of the Tripura Sports Journalists’ Club, said Banik’s impact on the sport extended well beyond his playing days. “He was one of the finest all-rounders Tripura produced, but more than that, he had a rare eye for spotting young talent,” Deb said.