Former Mumbai captain wants BCCI to act tough after another sexual harassment complaint against Rahul Johri

Another case of sexual harassment against the Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri came to light on Friday as News18 reported that another victim, who has chosen to be anonymous, has sent a complaint to the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji.

According to the report, the victim also approached her friend - former Mumbai captain Shishir Hattangadi - and he advised her to give a complaint to Edulji. Johri, who is currently on leave from his duties, has been accused by a woman of asking for sexual favours earlier this year, while serving as BCCI CEO.

“This is a part of Me too movement,” Hattangadi told CNN-News18. “There have been murmurs against the behaviour of Rahul Johri, I personally haven’t met or interacted with him. I was asked for advice by a lady who is a friend of mine, I advised her to speak to the members of CoA and write a letter to them. I respect the person who confided in me and will not reveal her name but I feel she has a very good reason to file a complaint.

“The letter describes what happened in the situation. It’s a detailed description about the pressure she faced, now it’s up to the committee to decide the course of action. He’s (Johri) using his position and I feel it’s time for the CoA to take the tough decision.”

If the @BCCI want information about @RJohri on #metoo I am happy to assist them. I am putting my hand up as a former Captain! — shishir hattangadi (@shishhattangadi) October 26, 2018

The Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has formed a three-member independent committee to look into the sexual harassment allegations brought against Rahul Johri.

The committee will comprise of Justice Rakesh Sharma (former Judge, Allahabad High Court),Smt. Barkha Singh (former Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women); and Shri P. C. Sharma, IPS (Retd.) (former Director, CBI) with Justice Sharma acting as the Chairman of the committee.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 20:31 IST