Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson appointed Kings XI Punjab head coach

Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson has been appointed as the head coach of IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab on a two-year contract, replacing Australia’s Brad Hodge.

Hesson stepped down as New Zealand coach in June with less than a year to go for the 2019 World Cup in England, saying “he wanted a break from the rigours of international cricket”.

KXIP CEO Satish Menon confirmed Hesson’s appointment.

“We were in talks with many reputed coaches before zeroing on Hesson. He has been appointed on a two-year contract,” Menon said.

The New Zealander will get to pick his support staff and it remains to be seen if Virender Sehwag, who was the team mentor till last season, stays on board.

Former players Daniel Vettori and Stephen Fleming are the other New Zealanders who have been appointed head coach in the cash-rich IPL.

It was only under Hesson’s guidance that New Zealand reached the 2015 World Cup final.

KXIP have never won the IPL and their last appearance in the play-offs came in 2014, when they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in the final.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 20:02 IST