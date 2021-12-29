e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Former NZ test batsman John F. Reid dead at 64

Former NZ test batsman John F. Reid dead at 64

Reid was an elegant left-hander known for his skill against spin bowling and the Brisbane innings, on a fast, bouncy pitch, proved his ability against pace.

cricket Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 14:29 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Wellington
A bat and ball are seen on the turf.
A bat and ball are seen on the turf.(Getty Images)
         

John F Reid, who scored six centuries in 19 tests for New Zealand including 108 in a famous win over Australia, has died.He was 64.

His death after a long illness was confirmed Tuesday by New Zealand Cricket.

Reid’s century against Australia at Brisbane’s Gabba ground in November, 1985 was instrumental in New Zealand’s win by an innings of 41 runs.He shared a then-record 225-run partnership with Martin Crowe (188) for the third wicket which helped New Zealand to 553-7 in its only innings.

Richard Hadlee took 9-52 in Australia’s first innings and 6-71 in the second to secure the win.

Reid was an elegant left-hander known for his skill against spin bowling and the Brisbane innings, on a fast, bouncy pitch, proved his ability against pace.

“To bat through, when the wicket was still doing a bit, was special,” Reid told the New Zealand Herald on the 30th anniversary of the Brisbane test. “It wasn’t an easy, flat pitch to start and I proved I could score a hundred outside sub-continent or spin-dominated attacks.” In a test career that ran from 1979 to 1986 he scored 1,296 runs at an average of 46. His conversion rate of half centuries to centuries was 75 percent — six from eight.

Reid played in an essentially amateur New Zealand team but said it possessed a professional mindset.

“It sounds a bit trite given how professional the game is now but we saw the emergence of those who played in the English county environment,” Reid said. “John Wright, Geoff Howarth and Richard Hadlee brought a sense of professionalism which was different to the past.

“We tended to be weekend cricketers who happened to play tests and, to a certain extent, that’s how I regarded myself. We played a handful of first-class games a season. Suddenly we had more confidence and self-belief on the world stage.” Reid’s death follows the death in October of his more famous namesake, former New Zealand captain John R Reid.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Air India pilots ask management for details of UK virus strain
Air India pilots ask management for details of UK virus strain
Farmers’ protest: Mobile connectivity hit as power to 1,561 towers disrupted in Punjab
Farmers’ protest: Mobile connectivity hit as power to 1,561 towers disrupted in Punjab
Customs officer accused of molesting Uzbek nationals forced to retire
Customs officer accused of molesting Uzbek nationals forced to retire
‘Rajini’s wish, can’t force him’: Kin on superstar’s political debut U-turn
‘Rajini’s wish, can’t force him’: Kin on superstar’s political debut U-turn
India-China military talks on standoff paused due to change of guard in PLA
India-China military talks on standoff paused due to change of guard in PLA
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
Alibaba’s $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
Alibaba’s $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
‘Not getting all the information we need’: Joe Biden attacks Trump loyalists
‘Not getting all the information we need’: Joe Biden attacks Trump loyalists
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In