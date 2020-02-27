Former Saurashtra opener Jitu Shah passes away
He was 76. Shah, a left-handed opening batsman, represented Saurashtra from 1965 to 1974 in 19 Ranji Trophy matches scoring 576 runs.cricket Updated: Feb 27, 2020 22:42 IST
Rajkot
Former Saurashtra opener Jitendra Shah died of brain stroke in Ahmedabad on Thursday, the Saurashtra Cricket Association informed.
He was 76. Shah, a left-handed opening batsman, represented Saurashtra from 1965 to 1974 in 19 Ranji Trophy matches scoring 576 runs.
His contribution to Saurashtra cricket shall be profoundly remembered, the SCA stated.
tags
top news
trending topics
Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.