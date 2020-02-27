e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Former Saurashtra opener Jitu Shah passes away

Former Saurashtra opener Jitu Shah passes away

He was 76. Shah, a left-handed opening batsman, represented Saurashtra from 1965 to 1974 in 19 Ranji Trophy matches scoring 576 runs.

cricket Updated: Feb 27, 2020 22:42 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Rajkot
File photo of cricket bat and balls.
File photo of cricket bat and balls.(Getty Images)
         

Former Saurashtra opener Jitendra Shah died of brain stroke in Ahmedabad on Thursday, the Saurashtra Cricket Association informed.

He was 76. Shah, a left-handed opening batsman, represented Saurashtra from 1965 to 1974 in 19 Ranji Trophy matches scoring 576 runs.

His contribution to Saurashtra cricket shall be profoundly remembered, the SCA stated.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
AAP suspends Tahir Hussain after he is named in FIR for IB staffer’s murder
AAP suspends Tahir Hussain after he is named in FIR for IB staffer’s murder
Naidu attacked with eggs, footwear in Vizag, arrested for his ‘own safety’
Naidu attacked with eggs, footwear in Vizag, arrested for his ‘own safety’
2 Crime Branch special teams led by DCPs set up to probe north-east Delhi riots
2 Crime Branch special teams led by DCPs set up to probe north-east Delhi riots
‘Hey Yudhisthir’: Kumar Vishwas asks Amit Shah to act against Tahir Hussain
‘Hey Yudhisthir’: Kumar Vishwas asks Amit Shah to act against Tahir Hussain
WhatsApp Web next to get Dark Mode after Android, iOS
WhatsApp Web next to get Dark Mode after Android, iOS
India did not achieve much from the Trump visit| Opinion
India did not achieve much from the Trump visit| Opinion
‘If you think there is burnout then don’t play IPL’: Kapil Dev
‘If you think there is burnout then don’t play IPL’: Kapil Dev
New Volkswagen Golf GTI breaks cover before unveiling. All details revealed
New Volkswagen Golf GTI breaks cover before unveiling. All details revealed
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news