Former Saurashtra opener Jitu Shah passes away

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 22:42 IST

Former Saurashtra opener Jitendra Shah died of brain stroke in Ahmedabad on Thursday, the Saurashtra Cricket Association informed.

He was 76. Shah, a left-handed opening batsman, represented Saurashtra from 1965 to 1974 in 19 Ranji Trophy matches scoring 576 runs.

His contribution to Saurashtra cricket shall be profoundly remembered, the SCA stated.