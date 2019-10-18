e-paper
Former South Africa batsman sentenced to five years in jail

cricket Updated: Oct 18, 2019 20:12 IST
AFP
AFP
Johannesburg
File image of former South Africa cricketer Gulam Bodi.
File image of former South Africa cricketer Gulam Bodi.(Getty Image)
         

Gulam Bodi, who played three limited-overs internationals for South Africa, was sentenced to five years in jail Friday after pleading guilty to eight charges of corruption.

The batsman had been banned for 20 years by national body Cricket South Africa (CSA) for his role in attempting to fix or influence matches in a 2105 domestic T20 competition.

CSA said no fixtures were affected as the plans of Bodi and other would-be conspirators were foiled.

Also Read: Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday

Bodi handed himself over to the police last year and was sentenced by a commercial crimes court in Pretoria after multiple postponements.

He will appeal the sentence and seek an extension of his 3,000 rand ($202/182 euros) bail.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 19:15 IST

