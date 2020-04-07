Four Test in India gave me new perspective on game: Steve O’Keefe

cricket

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 10:00 IST

Australian spinner Steve O’Keefe, who recently retired from first-class cricket said that playing the four-Test matches against India gave him a new perspective on the longest format of the game.

“Being able to play those four Tests in India gave me a new perspective on the game, to play four matches back-to-back and look at the game through a different lens,” cricket.com.au quoted O’Keefe as saying.

“Test cricket’s not necessarily about playing well once, it’s about doing it consistently over three or four games,” he added.

The four-match series against India in 2017 began with an Australian win on the back of O’Keefe’s bowling heroics in Pune.

The New South Wales left-arm spinner finished with 12 wickets as Australia thrashed India by 333 runs.

Despite Australia winning the first Test, India had clinched the Test series 2-1.

“I’m being honest about that Test series against India, I didn’t get better as the series went on they (India’s batters) evolved and got better at facing me, and I think that was the true challenge,” O’Keefe said

“It gave me an insight to go ‘you have to be better than what you were if you want to win series against those guys,” he opined.

O’Keefe, who took 301 first-class wickets averaging at 24.66 ended his first-class career on April 5 after not being given a new contract by his state.