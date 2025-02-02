Four-day Tests a possibility? Two-tier system could shake up WTC before India vs England Tests as ICC plans major revamp

The World Test Championship (WTC) is set for a major revamp right after the end of the ongoing cycle in July and before India's highly-anticipated tour of England, according to a report from The Telegraph. The competition, which has faced criticism for its structure and fairness, is now under the spotlight as the ICC push for a more balanced and competitive format. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during India's Test series in Australia(AFP)

Richard Thompson, chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), has taken charge of the initiative, according to the report. As head of the ICC strategic growth committee, Thompson recently met with board's chairman Jay Shah in Dubai to discuss the future of the championship.

The overhaul is set to be finalized within the next five months, ensuring that the next cycle – beginning with the England-India Test at Headingley on June 20 – operates under a revised structure.

“It is fully understood that the current structure does not work in the way it should and we need to find a fairer, better competition, but at this stage no recommendations have been put forward,” Thompson told Telegraph Sport.

“We have five months to work on this, step back and look at what the structure should be going forward. The World Test Championship should be fairer and more competitive. It is going to change to ensure it always encourages the best teams to reach the final and encourages other nations that want to play Test cricket, to play Test cricket. We will protect, grow and ensure the integrity of Test cricket because the format is crucial to the DNA of the game.”

One of the proposals under discussion is the introduction of a two-tier system, a move that could see Test cricket divided into divisions. While the concept aims to improve competitiveness, it presents challenges – teams may resist the risk of relegation, while those in a lower tier could struggle to remain relevant in the global Test landscape.

Another contentious issue is the inconsistency in scheduling. The current WTC cycle does not ensure that all teams play against each other, leading to an imbalance in rankings. Additionally, the absence of India-Pakistan fixtures due to political tensions further weakens the credibility of the championship.

Four-day Tests?

Discussions are also expected to include the feasibility of four-day Tests, which could allow for more three-Test series, particularly in an era dominated by franchise leagues. However, the report suggests that marquee series such as the Ashes and other tier-one contests will remain five-day matches.

India are likely to be among tier-one sides, if the structure is imposed, meaning the side is unlikely to play four-day Tests.