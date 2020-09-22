Fresh IPL fuse lit after ‘short run’ in Kings XI defeat

cricket

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 08:04 IST

Having conceded 56 runs in his four overs, it wasn’t really Chris Jordan’s night. Later in Kings XI Punjab’s chase, Jordan’s ‘short run’ that wasn’t in the penultimate over snowballed into this IPL’s first controversy.

KXIP, who finished level with Delhi Capitals’ total of 157 in Dubai on Sunday, went on to lose the Super Over. The franchise has appealed to the match referee for a rule change to use technology to overrule if the square leg umpire gets it wrong.

“I travelled enthusiastically during a pandemic, did 6 days of Quarantine & 5covid tests with a smile but that one Short Run hit me hard. What’s the point of technology if it cannot be used? It’s time @BCCI introduces new rules. This cannot happen every year,” tweeted KXIP co-owner Preity Zinta.

Zinta was reacting after comments by Virender Sehwag, former player and head coach of KXIP. Sehwag blamed square-leg umpire Nitin Menon for the loss. “I don’t agree with the man of the match choice. The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match. Short Run nahin tha. And that was the difference,” he tweeted.

“I would request BCCI to ensure better umpiring and to ensure henceforth that technology is used to the maximum,” KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia said in a statement. KXIP CEO Satish Menon said the team has communicated with the match referee, but was yet to get a response from the IPL Governing Council. “There is no room for human error in a world class tournament like IPL. This one run could cost us a play-off berth. Hope the rules are reviewed after this unfair call,” he said.

While KXIP have reason to be aggrieved, Menon and the TV umpire were going by the rule book. As per rule 2.13.1.4 of IPL, it is for the square-leg umpire to call a ‘short run’. “All the signals are to be made by the bowler’s end umpire except for short run, which is to be signalled by the umpire at the end where short running occurs.” The on-field umpires need to refer a decision to the third umpire only in case of doubt or to confirm ‘run out, stumped, bowled and hit wicket’.

Controversy over a decision by the on-field umpire is not new in IPL. Last year, Royal Challengers Bangalore, needing 7 runs to win off the last ball against Mumbai Indians, lost by six runs after Lasith Malinga’s front-foot no-ball was missed by the umpire. Front foot no-ball is now called by the TV umpire.

Sunday’s incident has added to the push for a rule change to use technology in case of a similar umpiring error. The square-leg umpire is at a disadvantage, unable to stand exactly in line with the batting crease as it would obstruct the broadcast camera on the square-leg boundary. With the no-ball call at the bowling end already done by the TV umpire, there is an argument to use technology in all ‘line call’ matters.

“This needs to be clarified before the tournament, like the front foot no-ball. A clear oversight which I’m sure/hope is corrected moving forward. You would’ve thought all these areas would’ve been scrutinised post the World Cup last year,” said former SRH coach Tom Moody on twitter, referring to the Super Over drama in the World Cup final win by England over New Zealand.