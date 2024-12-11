Fresh twist in Siraj-Head saga as India, Australia told to show more fire, less feelings: 'Don't want them being matey'

Legendary Australia pacer Jeff Thomson has called for the India vs Australia Test series to be contested with more aggression rather than players sharing friendly vibes with each other in the wake of the Mohammed Siraj-Travis Head send-off controversy. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy has historically been a red-hot and volatile series, with no shortage of sledging, passion and competitive spirit between India and Australia – and for that, if players had to cross the line, then be it. However, the equation has become friendlier with players being on the road for two months a year due to the IPL. Mohammed Siraj (L) gestures to Travis Head(AFP)

Which is why the Siraj-Head episode on Day 2 of the Adelaide Test got Thomson excited. Siraj gave Head a sendoff after dismissing the Australia batter for 140, which led to back-and-forth reactions. Head revealed that he did not expect Siraj to fire back as all he said to him was 'well-bowled'. Siraj retaliated, calling Head a liar. The two eventually buried the hatchet by shaking hands after Australia beat India by 10 wickets, but the ICC had the last word, penalising the two. Thomson loves every bit of it, as he feels a match fuelled with fire is any day more compelling and captivating than one with feelings.

"I would rather see that (showdown in Adelaide) than batsmen joking with bowlers. At least you know they are playing seriously. People who pay their money don't want to see them being matey. They want it full-on," he was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

Kasprowicz sees no harm

Thomson's thoughts were echoed by another ex-Aussie pacer who was part of some memorable India-Australia ties. Michael Kasprowicz, who played in the 1998 Coca-Cola Cup in Sharjah and the 2004 BGT, which saw Australia conquer their final frontier, feels the same. However, with Siraj and Head, Kasper, as he is fondly called, did not see either crossing the line.

"I grew up watching Dennis Lillee showing that emotion and you don’t want to take that away from the game. To me, it didn’t seem like much at all. I know rules are rules but at the same time the spectator has never been closer to the action and they pick up everything. Just let them go. No one was hurt. No one was injured. I'm not saying carry on like a pork chop but he was a young fast bowler celebrating a wicket," said Kasprowicz on The Telegraph.