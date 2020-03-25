‘Fridges and bar fully stocked’: Shane Warne gives tour of his self-isolation home

cricket

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 17:08 IST

Self-isolation and social distancing are essential to break the chain amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown of India and during this, one needs inspiration to power through. As such, former Australian Shane Warne has stepped up and well,

Warne gave Fox League Live a grand tour of his lavish home where he’ll be all alone during the coronavirus crisis. “The fridges and the bar are all fully stocked here, let’s just have a look,” Warne said as he gave a glimpse of his house.

Shane Warne, in an Instagram post, had already shared a press release which stated that his gin distillery SevenZeroEight has decided to produce hand sanitisers for hospitals.

“Shane Warne and his founders, which included 2 prominent WA surgical specialists, decided to stop production of their award-winning SevenZeroEight gin to shift to producing medical grade 70 per cent alcohol hand sanitizer until further notice,” the press release said.

“An agreement has already been made to provide a continuous supply to two nominated Western Australian hospitals at cost,” it further added.

Speaking on the endeavour, Warne said: “This is a challenging time for Australians and we all need to do what we can to help our healthcare system combat this disease and save lives. I am happy SevenZeroEight has the ability to make this shift and encourage others to do the same.”