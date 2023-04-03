From 5 off 10, Shivam Dube goes 6, 4, 1, 6, 6; belts biggest six of IPL 2023 during CSK vs LSG tie

Ruturaj Gaikwad once again gave Chennai Super Kings (CSK) an explosive start in the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), smashing 57 off 31 balls against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Chepauk on Monday. Unlike the previous encounter, Gaikwad's opening partner Devan Conway also got some runs under his belt as the pair added 110 in 9.1 overs for the opening wicket. Conway scored 47 off 29 balls, which included five 4s and two 6s. (Follow: CSK vs LSG Live score updates) Chennai Super Kings' Shivam Dube plays a shot against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023(AFP)

Apart from Conway, Shivam Dube also had a good outing as he smoked 27 off 16 balls before being removed by Ravi Bishnoi, who scalped three wickets in his four overs.

Dube had received a lot of flak from fans for his slow batting in the previous encounter against defending champions Gujarat Titans, which Chennai lost by five wickets. Dube had then scored 19 off 18 balls, managing just one six. The story looked similar initially on Monday as Dube mustered just five runs from the first 10 balls he faced. However, he switched gear and smashed 22 runs in the next five deliveries.

Also Read | 'Just not acceptable': Sunil Gavaskar fumes on live TV after Chepauk dog delays CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 match

It started with a flat six against seamer Yash Thakur, and followed it up with a commanding pull short, which resulted in a boundary.

The show continued in the following over bowled by Bishnoi as Dube smashed the youngster for consecutive sixes, before mistiming shot and handing a catch to Mark Wood at short third-man.

Out of the three sixes that Dube hit, one against Bishnoi was a slog sweep towards mid-wicket, which traveled for 102m, making it the biggest six of this season so far.

Chennai, who were invited to bat first by Lucknow skipper KL Rahul, piled a stagerring 217/7 on the board. Apart from them, CSK skipper MS Dhoni smashed two sixes in his three-ball stay, while Ambati Rayudu returned unbeaten on 27 off 14 balls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON