From missing the final in 2018 to winning it in 2019, Umesh’s year-long wait ends with Ranji Trophy title

It is often said that it is not easy to play domestic cricket when you have just come back from an international tour. But Vidarbha pacer Umesh Yadav has rewritten the adage in his path to help the defending champions lift the Ranji Trophy title in the 2018-19 season. With 23 wickets in the last three games of the season, Umesh has definitely been one of the brightest stars for the team in the knockout stages.

Speaking to Hindustan Times moments after Vidarbha beat Saurashtra by 78 runs to lift the title, Umesh said that the victory feels all the more special because he missed playing in the final in the 2017-18 season as he had to leave for India’s tour of South Africa.

“Generally when you return from playing for the national team and then play domestic cricket, motivation can be an issue. But for me, it was always on my mind that last time even though I played in the semi-final, I couldn’t play the final as I had to leave for the tour of South Africa.

“But when you perform well in two knockout matches and then the team reaches the final and you get to lift the trophy, all the hardwork feels worth it. It really pays off and it becomes a proud moment. I can now say I have won the Ranji Trophy for my state team. To win the championship is like going all the way back down memory lane and thoughts of how I started for this team in the domestic level and the rise through the ranks all comes back,” he smiled.

Umesh feels that sense of emptiness inside him has filled as he can now boast of being part of a Ranji winning team just like he was also part of India’s historic win Down Under.

“Definitely, the other members of the team had managed to achieve the feat last time round while I had to wait for a year. To win the historic series in Australia and to then come back and win the Ranji Trophy is like a dream come true. It is like ticking the goals. Looks like the journey is going well and the World Cup is round the corner, so fingers crossed for that as well. After all, that will be the biggest moment if we can win the showpiece event,” he said.

The last couple of seasons has seen Umesh evolve as a bowler. For someone who was known as an outright fast bowler, Umesh has been seen as India’s go-to-man in tough conditions at home and is now someone who has more in his kitty than just raw pace. The fast bowler says that credit for that goes to his friends and coach because they have always motivated him and given him the encouragement he needs to shine through tough phases.

“See, when you are playing for the country, you cannot try too many things and working on different areas of the game is something that you do during the off-season. The academy I go to where I work with Subbu Sir, that has definitely helped. He has always backed me and has kept telling me that I have the ability to rise to the next level. He has always made me focus on the areas I need to work on.

“Also, my friends have always given me confidence and made me look at positive things in life. When you are down or going through a lean phase, you need your friends to cheer you up and show you the way forward. I have been lucky to have friends I can fall back on,” he signed off.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 17:28 IST