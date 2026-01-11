From selection debate to breakthrough man: Kaif, Irfan Pathan praise Harshit Rana amid Arshdeep Singh snub controversy

Kaif wrote, "Harshit Rana shows what confidence can do to a pacer. Now he bowls fast, experiments with slower ball, swings the ball and isn't scared to bowl the bouncer. Heartening sign for Indian cricket."

Kaif took to X to highlight Rana's skill set as a pacer, calling it a 'Heartening sign for Indian cricket.' Meanwhile, Pathan hailed Rana's ability to 'consistently' get breakthroughs for India, as he did on Sunday against New Zealand.

Harshit Rana's inclusion in India's playing XI for the first ODI against New Zealand created a certain degree of controversy. Former players like R Ashwin and Priyank Panchal pointed out Arshdeep Singh's absence and slammed the decision. It wasn't only criticism, though, as the KKR pacer also found some supporters. The main among them are former Indian cricketers Mohammad Kaif and Irfan Pathan. ( India vs New Zealand 1st ODI LIVE Score )

The first ODI began with India skipper Shubman Gill winning the toss and opting to bowl. New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls started strong, dominating Indian bowlers with ease.

It was Rana who provided the breakthrough when things weren't looking good for India. First, he removed Nicholls in the 22nd over, who departed for 62 off 69 balls. Setting up the batter with two deliveries earlier, Rana took the pace off and sent it full and way outside off. Nicholls was unsure and ended up stretching to reach for it, and the ball got an outside edge, flying to KL Rahul for a catch behind the stumps.

Then, in the 24th over, Rana once again set up Conway, adding more pace this time by serving it full and around off. Conway went for a drive to the off side, but inside edged it instead, onto his leg stump. The opener was dismissed for 56 off 67 deliveries.

Rana ended the first innings with two wickets in 10 overs, conceding 65 runs. His wickets proved crucial as India restricted New Zealand to 300/8 in 50 overs.