Full list of cricketers who have pulled out of IPL 2020 and their replacements

cricket

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 20:01 IST

Three of Indian Premier League’s biggest stars Suresh Raina, Lasith Malinga and Harbhajan Singh pulled out of IPL 2020 in a matter of seven days. That all three off them opted out of the 13th edition of IPL not because of injuries but for ‘personal reasons’ did throw question marks at the league which is set to take place in the UAE amid a global pandemic. BCCI, however, are confident of the bio-secure environment and its protocols to conduct the tournament smoothly.

IPL 2020 is set to begin on September 19. A fortnight before the tournament starts, here is a look at the full list of cricketers who have pulled out of the tournament and their replacements.

Harbhajan Singh

The senior off-spinner decided to pull out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons. He informed the CSK team-management on Friday, who were supportive of the off-spinner’s decision.

“I will not be playing IPL this year due to personal reasons. These are difficult times and I would expect some privacy as I spend time with my family. CSK management has been extremely supportive and I wish them a great IPL Stay safe and Jai Hind,” Harbhajan tweeted.

Harbhajan said that he was indebted to the CSK management for understanding his priorities.

“When I told the CSK management about my decision, they were very supportive and I can’t thank them enough for that,” Harbhajan said.

CSK are yet to announce a replacement for the IPL’s third-highest wicket-taker.

Lasith Malinga

IPL’s highest wicket-taker Lasith Malinga decided to give IPL 2020 a miss to spend time with his family back in Sri Lanka. Malinga’s father is reportedly unwell and it is believed, the fast bowler did not want to leave his side and travel to UAE for the IPL.

“Lasith is a legend and a pillar of MI’s strength,” Mumbai owner Akash Ambani was quoted as saying by the franchise’s website. “There is no denying the fact that we will miss Lasith’s cricketing acumen this season. However, we fully understand Lasith’s need to be in Sri Lanka with his family during this time.”

Lasith Malinga was replaced by Australia pacer James Pattinson in the Mumbai Indians squad.

Suresh Raina

IPL’s second-highest run-getter Suresh Raina was the first big name to pull out of this year’s IPL when he informed the CSK management about his decision last week. Raina too cited personal reasons for opting out of the tournament. Among all the cricketers who have pulled out of IPL 2020, Raina was the only one who had travelled with his respective squad to the UAE.

The left-hander, who has represented CSK in all 10 seasons that the franchise has been a part of IPL, has not ruled out the possibilities of going back to the UAE for the latter half of the league.

CSK are unlikely to name a replacement for their highest run-scorer.

Jason Roy

Jason Roy who suffered a side strain in the series against Pakistan, decided to opt out of IPL 2020 to allow sufficient time to recover from the injury. The England opener’s absence, however, won’t hurt Delhi Capitals much as they already have the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Ajikya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw who can open the batting.

DC, therefore replaced Roy with Australian seamer Daniel Sams. The left-armer was the top wicket-taker in last year’s Big Bash League (BBL).

Speaking on being part of the franchise, Sams said that he feels fortunate to get a chance to play IPL this year. “The IPL is a huge platform for any cricketer, and back home, we all follow the tournament extremely closely every year,” he said.

Chris Woakes

England all-rounder Chris Woakes opted out of IPL 2020 opening the doors for South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje to be drafted into the Delhi Capitals squad.

Nortje was part of the Knight Riders squad in last IPL but did not get a game due to injury. He will be joining hands with Kagiso Rabada and Ishant Sharma to form a formidable Delhi pace line-up.

Kane Richardson

Australia’s Kane Richardson decided to pull out of IPL 2020 for the birth of his child.

“We are disappointed to not have Kane’s skills with us this IPL as he certainly on top of his game,” Mike Hesson, Royal Challengers’ team director, said. “However once we found out Kane and Nyki’s baby was due during the IPL, it’s an exciting time and we were fully supportive of Kane wanting to be at the birth of the first child.

Richardson was replaced in the RCB squad by Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa. “When looking at our squad for UAE conditions we felt it was an opportunity to bring in another quality legspinner in Adam Zampa to provide cover for Chahal and also give us extra options if conditions suit spin as expected during the tournament,” Hesson said.

Harry Gurney

The England left-arm seamer was ruled out IPL 2020 with a shoulder injury. Gurney who was drafted into the KKR squad in last IPL as a replacement was retained ahead of this season. KKR, however, have a good pace attack with the likes of Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti in their ranks. The franchise are yet to announce a replacement for Gurney.