Full list of players picked and dropped for India’s World Cup 2023 squad

A fit-again KL Rahul managed to feature in India's star-studded squad for the upcoming edition of the ICC World Cup on Tuesday. A day after Rohit Sharma's Team punched their tickets for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-member squad of the Men In Blue for the ICC event. Samson was named Rahul's backup for the Asia Cup(PTI)

Versatile Rahul was earlier named in India's squad as a wicketkeeper-batter for the Asia Cup after a long injury layoff. However, Rahul picked up a niggle in the lead-up to the Asia Cup and missed India's crucial group-stage matches against Pakistan and Nepal. In Rahul's absence, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan strengthened his selection case by playing a memorable knock of 82 against Pakistan in India's Asia Cup opener.

India's formidable batting order features skipper Rohit, ex-captain Virat Kohli, opener Shubman Gill, middler-order batter Shreyas Iyer and superstar Suryakumar Yadav. Kuldeep Yadav is the only frontline wrist-spinner in India's squad for the World Cup. The 15-member squad also contains spin-bowling all-rounders - Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

All-rounder Shardul Thakur has also retained his place alongside vice-captain Hardik Pandya. Speedster Jasprit Bumrah is leading the pace battery of the Men In Blue at the World Cup. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are the other two frontline pacers named in the World Cup squad.

India's 15-member squad for ICC World Cup 2023:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

While the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee showed faith in Rahul, who last played for India in March this year, several white-ball contenders were overlooked by the Indian think for the ICC World Cup. Senior all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin had an outside chance of making it to the World Cup squad. However, Ashwin and senior spinner Yuzvendra were not named in India's squad.

Spinner Kuldeep was preferred over Chahal in India's Asia Cup squad. Pacer Prasidh Krishna and youngster Tilak Varma were dropped from India's squad for the World Cup. The two players were earlier picked for the ongoing continental tournament in Sri Lanka. Wicketkeeper-batter Samson, who is in Sri Lanka as a backup batter, also missed the cut for the World Cup.

List of players dropped for World Cup:

Prasidh Krishna and Tilak Varma.

