Gambhir, Agarkar to hand ultimatums after Gavaskar’s fury; BCCI miffed over Bumrah situation: This culture must stop

If Mohammed Siraj's Herculean effort throughout the England tour achieved one thing, it was reportedly this — it empowered India head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar to push for uniformity across formats and bring an end to the long-running narrative around workload management. Jasprit Bumrah, left, with head coach Gautam Gambhir at the Lord's Cricket Ground(PTI)

According to a PTI report, Gambhir, Agarkar, and other top decision-makers within the BCCI want to clamp down on players picking and choosing matches or series under the pretext of managing workload. The report added that discussions have already taken place following the conclusion of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy on Monday, and centrally-contracted players will soon be formally informed of the new directive.

"There have been discussions and the message will be sent across to the centrally contracted players, especially those who are all format regulars that this culture of picking and choosing games won't be entertained in near future," a senior BCCI official privy to current happenings told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"It doesn't mean that workload management will be thrown out of the window but a more objective approach is expected in near future. Obviously, fast bowlers' workload needs to be managed but it can't be accepted that in the name of workload management, people will miss crucial matches."

The report came after former India captain Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at the continued chatter around workload management as he highlighted Siraj's lion-hearted effort through the series against England. He was, in fact, among the only two fast bowlers to play in all the five matches, and only one from India, as he delivered 185.3 overs, picking 23 wickets - the most by any bowler on either side.

"When you are playing for your country, forget the aches and the pains. On the border, do you think that the jawans are complaining about cold? What did Rishabh Pant show you? He came out to bat with a fracture. That is what you expect from the players. Playing cricket for India is an honour," Gavaskar told 'India Today'.

"You are representing 140 crore people and that is what we saw in Mohammed Siraj. I think Siraj bowled his heart out, and he debunked forever this business of workload. For five Test matches, non-stop he has bowled 7-8 over spells, because the captain wanted him and the country expected of him," added the former skipper.

"I hope that the word 'workload' goes out of the Indian cricket dictionary. I've been saying that for a long time... And I think that is the one thing that we all should keep in mind that this workload is only a mental thing, not so much a physical thing," he added.

BCCI not happy with Bumrah situation

Although Gavaskar clarified that he did not aim his comment at Jasprit Bumrah, who was benched for two of the matches, citing workload management, the PTI report added that Bumrah's not featuring in all the games against England "hasn't gone down too well with the powers that be in the BCCI."

In fact, it further raised questions about the competence of the Sports science team working at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Bumrah suffered back spasms earlier this year during the Sydney Test against Australia and was hence out of action until mid-April. He did prove his fitness by playing in the IPL, after which he was picked for the Test series against England, but the selectors, after consulting the BCCI medical team, clarified that the 31-year-old would play just three games against England to manage his injury issue.