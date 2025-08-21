Gambhir under fire for 'ditching' Shreyas Iyer as bold Kohli-Shastri claim surfaces: 'He discards players he dislikes'

Following the backlash against BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar — to which the Indian board later responded — head coach Gautam Gambhir has now been dragged into the debate surrounding Shreyas Iyer's non-selection for the Asia Cup. Former India opener Sadagoppan Ramesh alleged that Gambhir did not back Iyer’s inclusion, hinting at favouritism in the selection process. Shreyas Iyer (right) did not make the India squad for the Asia Cup(PTI)

Despite a prolific season where Iyer amassed 604 runs in the 2025 IPL at a strike rate of 174 and scored 300-plus runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at a strike rate of 188, he was overlooked for the Asia Cup, which begins on September 9 in the UAE. The decision has sparked widespread outrage.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ramesh claimed that a false narrative was being built around India’s 2-2 draw in the recent Test series in England. While the result was hailed as a great achievement for a young Indian side led by Shubman Gill in the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Ramesh argued it was only highlighted because India had struggled in Tests last year under Gambhir. He reminded that India’s consistent success overseas had begun during the Virat Kohli–Ravi Shastri era.

"He backs the players he likes but completely lets go of those he doesn’t," Ramesh said. "Winning consistently abroad had started long back under Kohli and Shastri. But now, just the drawn series in England is being projected as a big achievement in Gambhir's track record."

Ramesh also cited India’s Champions Trophy win earlier this year, crediting Iyer as the decisive factor. Iyer scored 243 runs — the most by any Indian and second overall behind New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra (263) — to guide India to the title.

"Gambhir's biggest achievement remains the Champions Trophy triumph, and Iyer was the biggest reason for that success. Yet, Gambhir is not backing him. Someone like Jaiswal, who is an X-factor player, must play all formats. Keeping him in standby is a poor move," Ramesh added.

He further stressed: "Shreyas Iyer produced incredible performances in the same UAE during the Champions Trophy and should be a permanent fixture in India’s white-ball teams. Players must be backed when they are high on confidence and in form, not when they fade away. This is the ideal time to reap the rewards of Iyer's sky-high confidence."