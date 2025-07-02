Gambhir's process questioned, India head coach told to prevent 'absolute travesty' by curbing all-rounder obsession

As India gear up for the second test at Birmingham’s Edgbaston, former opener Aakash Chopra has raised concerns over India’s potential team selection, particularly over the situation surrounding left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav. In response to the collapse of India’s lower batting order during the Leeds Test, India is reportedly planning to bolster their batting depth with the addition of three all-rounders, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja, at the expense of key players. Indian captain Shubman Gill and coach Gautam Gambhir during a practice session ahead of the first Test cricket match against England(PTI)

According to reports, Sai Sudharsan and Shardul Thakur are likely to be dropped, while Akash Deep could replace Jasprit Bumrah. Aakash Chopra criticised this approach, suggesting it reflects a flawed strategy focused too heavily on batting depth rather than wicket-taking ability.

Chopra said, “As per reports from Edgbaston, only two fast bowlers will play, who will be Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj. Two spinners will play, in which Ravindra Jadeja is confirmed, and there are extremely bright chances of Washington Sundar playing, and Nitish Kumar Reddy can play in place of Shardul Thakur, which means Nitish at No. 7, Jadeja at No. 8, and it could be possibly Washington at No. 9.”

Barking Up the Wrong Tree

Chopra added that India’s approach to Test cricket will be heading in the wrong direction if they prefer their spin-bowling all-rounder Washington over the left-arm wrist-spin angle that Kuldeep Yadav provides.

Chopra exclaimed, “Is it a good thought process? I concur slightly less with it. I feel you should play Kuldeep Yadav, and if you are still unable to play Kuldeep Yadav, it will be an absolute travesty. If we are going towards Washi, and just with the thinking that who bats better, then we are just barking at the wrong tree.”

Kuldeep Yadav was considered the first choice, especially since Bumrah will be rested and because of England’s poor track record against wrist spinners.

Since 2022, the Englishmen have only scored at an average of 30.50 against leg spinners, and in the midst of all this, Kuldeep has bagged 19 wickets at a strike rate of 36.