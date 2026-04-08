Ganguly bats hard for Shami amid IPL show, delivers clear message to BCCI: ‘He should be bowling at other end of Bumrah’

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has strongly backed Mohammed Shami’s return to the national side, citing his impressive form in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026 with Lucknow Super Giants. Lucknow Super Giants' Mohammed Shami in action (REUTERS)

Speaking in Kolkata ahead of Lucknow’s clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, Ganguly made it clear that Shami’s recent performances warrant an immediate comeback to the Indian team.

“He should be bowling at the other end of Jasprit Bumrah, nowhere else. That's how good he is. We all saw that spell the other night against Sunrisers Hyderabad — four overs, nine runs against two of the best T20 players, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. That was phenomenal,” Ganguly said.

Shami’s match-winning spell of 2 for 9 earned him Player of the Match honours and reinforced his case for national selection. Ganguly also pointed to his consistent performances in domestic cricket, particularly in the Ranji Trophy for Bengal.

ALSO READ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turns Rahul Dravid chat into Jasprit Bumrah's reality; played the ball not the bowler

“He had a strong Ranji Trophy season for Bengal. I still remember that semi-final — even though Bengal lost, he picked up eight wickets. He was instrumental in taking the team that far,” he said.

The former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president also praised Shami’s fitness and hunger. “I’m very happy he wants to keep playing in the Ranji Trophy. It’s tough for a fast bowler, but there’s nothing better than watching Mohammed Shami run in with the new ball,” he added.

Highlighting the physical demands of fast bowling, Ganguly emphasised that Shami remains at his peak. “He looks fit and sharp. After bowling consistently for months, you naturally reach peak condition — no amount of training matches that. I wish him all the best and would love to see him back in India colours,” he said.

Despite finishing among the leading wicket-takers in domestic cricket and delivering impactful performances in the IPL, Shami remains out of the national setup under chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

“I still believe he should play for India. Hopefully, his time will come again because he’s that good. When the ball comes out with that upright seam, it’s a treat to watch,” Ganguly added, reiterating his support.

With Shami continuing to impress across formats, the debate around his exclusion has intensified, especially as India look to balance experience with emerging talent in their pace attack.