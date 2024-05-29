'Garden me ghoomega...': Suryakumar Yadav trolls Yashasvi Jaiswal with famous Rohit Sharma line

Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to make his maiden appearance for India in a major ICC tournament at the 2024 T20 World Cup. The tournament starts on Saturday and India play their first match on June 5 against Ireland. Jaiswal is widely expected to be in the playing eleven as an opener or as a No.3 batter. Jaiswal was given a reminder of the hilarious order that Rohit had given his teammates during India's Test series against England earlier this year.

The 22-year-old posted photos of himself in New York on Wednesday, where India are currently training. Their game against Ireland will be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. However, what has ended making a bigger splash than the images themselves was Jaiswal's teammate Suryakumar Yadav's comment on the post. “Sambhaal ke. Garden me ghoomega tho pata hai na (Be careful. You know what happens if you roam in the garden),” said Suryakumar with a laughing emoji.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Suryakumar was referring to captain Rohit Sharma's hilarious explicit-laden command in Hindi to his players during India's Test series against England earlier this year that was caught on the stump mic. Rohit himself has had fun with the leaked audio, posting an image of himself with his teammates from the match - Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan with the caption, "Garden mein ghoomne wale log (People who roam in the garden)".

Jaiswal to open with Kohli?

While most of the speculation has been around whether it will be Virat Kohli or Jaiswal who will open in the T20 World Cup with Rohit, former India opener Wasim Jaffer has come up with a suggestion quite different from the usual fare. "Kohli & Jaiswal should open in the World Cup imo. Rohit & SKY should bat 3&4 depending on the start we get. Rohit plays spin really well so batting at 4 shouldn't be a concern. #T20WorldCup #INDvPAK #INDvIRE," Jaffer said on X.

Kohli finished as the leading run-getter at the IPL 2024 as the RCB opener won the prestigious Orange Cap this season. Kohli smashed 741 runs in 15 games this season. The former RCB skipper averaged 61.75 in the 2024 season of the cash-rich league. The RCB opener batted at a strike rate of 154.69. Kohli notched up five half-centuries and a century for the Bengaluru giants.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 435 runs in 16 games this season. While Kohli dominated the batting charts at IPL 2024, the RR opener finished 15th in the Orange Cap standings. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma amassed 417 runs in 14 games. Rohit finished 17th in the Orange Cap standings at IPL 2024.