Gautam Gambhir approached for India head coach role, senior players warned: 'His style of working...'

Former opener Aakash Chopra has warned the senior Indian players about Gautam Gambhir's coaching methods as the veteran star is reportedly approached to become Team India's head coach. The BCCI has invited applications for the next India head coach as Rahul Dravid's tenure will end after the 2024 T20 World Cup. The reports are floating that Gambhir, current KKR mentor, has been approached by the Indian cricket governing body to take over the charge of the crucial position. Meanwhile, some other prominent names are also in the reckoning. Gautam Gambhir has done an excellent job as a mentor in IPL.(PTI)

Chopra shared his views on the reports of BCCI approaching Gambhir as he called him a strong personality and claimed that he knows how to build a team.

"Not a bad choice, there is no doubt about that, because he is a straightforward person. He knows how to manage and build a team. I really rate him high when it comes to the auction. However, there will be no auction for the Indian team. Gautam Gambhir, the coach, is a very strong personality," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Gambhir played a crucial role in India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI WC triumphs with match-winning knocks in the finals. He also impressed in his role as a mentor for IPL franchises Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders.

However, Chopra pointed out that Gambhir's approach as a coach is like that of a strict father, which might make senior players a bit careful.

"When there is a transition, a new captain is coming, then yes. However, if the team has a lot of seniors already, I will be a little wary because Gauti's style of working is almost like a strict father. When the father is strict, the children have to be a little careful," the former India opener added.

He further suggested that the senior players want a big brother in the team and asserted that that won't happen with Gambhir.

"When you have very senior players in the team, you are looking for a big brother who keeps his hand on their shoulders and doesn't try to impose himself. However, that's not going to happen with Gautam. It's simple for Gautam - my way or the highway. So things might not go in your favor every time in a senior group," he explained.