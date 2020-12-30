e-paper
Home / Cricket / Gautam Gambhir could be the perfect person to take over Delhi cricket reins: DDCA official

Gautam Gambhir could be the perfect person to take over Delhi cricket reins: DDCA official

Former India bowler Madan Lal, who also fought election when Rajat was named chief, called DDCA officials hooligans after videos of the fight in the AGM went viral.

cricket Updated: Dec 30, 2019 12:54 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
File image of Gautam Gambhir
File image of Gautam Gambhir (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) is expected to elect its next President by January 13 and if all goes as per plan, former India opener Gautam Gambhir could be asked to take over the chair as the association looks to get back to normalcy post Rajat Sharma’s resignation.

Speaking to IANS, a DDCA official said that the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper has been approached and the experience that Gambhir has had as a captain and a former international player should help get DDCA back on track after all the fiascos that have put the association in poor light in recent times.

ALSO READ: Scuffle mars Delhi cricket association meeting

“He has shown what he brings to the table and was instrumental in changing the fortunes of KKR. Not to forget his contribution to Delhi cricket. With how we have seen the likes of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly impress with their leadership qualities as administrators, Gambhir could be the perfect person to take over the reins of DDCA at this point in time.

“Some BJP officials have in recent times in fact also gotten in touch with him to understand what all has been happening at the association and after yesterday, it would only be ideal that a strict taskmaster like him takes over and gets the association back on track. Yes, he has shown interest in the talks we have had so far and another meeting is expected to take place with him in the new year,” the official said.

Post the ruckus during the AGM in DDCA on Sunday, Gambhir took to Twitter and wrote: “DDCA GOES ‘ALL OUT’...AND DDCA IS ALL OUT FOR A SHAMEFUL DUCK. Look, how handful of crooks are making mockery of an institution. I’d urge @BCCI @SGanguly99 @JayShah to dissolve @delhi_cricket immediately. Surely, sanctions or even a life ban for those involved (sic).”

 

Former India bowler Madan Lal, who also fought election when Rajat was named chief, called DDCA officials hooligans after videos of the fight in the AGM went viral.

“Delhi cricket in the hands of hooligans . Sincerely pray n hope something can be done to save this game and the future of so many cricketers who wanna play for prestigious Delhi and represent their country,” Madan Lal tweeted.

