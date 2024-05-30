 Gautam Gambhir gives blunt take on Mitchell Starc's 'ball of IPL 2024': 'Don't know whether I should say...' | Crickit
Gautam Gambhir gives blunt take on Mitchell Starc's 'ball of IPL 2024': 'Don't know whether I should say...'

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
May 30, 2024 12:45 PM IST

KKR's Gautam Gambhir presented his honest views about Mitchell Starc bowling the ball of the IPL 2024 against SRH’s Abhishek Sharma in the final.

No delivery is unplayable for Gautam Gambhir. Even though many believed Mitchell Starc bowled the ball of the tournament to dismiss Abhishek Sharma in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 final, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gambhir is somewhat not convinced that the Aussie pacer fired an unplayable delivery in the powerplay.

Starc fired an unplayable delivery in the final? Here's what Gambhir said(AFP-PTI)
Starc fired an unplayable delivery in the final? Here's what Gambhir said(AFP-PTI)

With KKR breaking the bank for Starc at the IPL 2024 auction, Gambhir had a clear-cut stand on the Australian pacer becoming the most expensive buy. Starc had last played an IPL game in 2015 when KKR bought the veteran Australian pacer for INR 24.75 crore at the 2024 auction. Gambhir's KKR outclassed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to acquire Starc's services at the auction.

'We always knew he was the X-Factor': Gambhir on Starc

Speaking to Sportskeeda about Starc's fruitful stint with KKR in the IPL 2024, Gambhir said that the franchise had no doubts about the Australian star becoming the X-factor for the three-time winners this season. "We always knew he was the X-Factor and he will become one at the right time. I mean, what other big matches could be there in the IPL? It was the Qualifier 1 and the Final. That is why I say that the big players wait for such occasions, they thrive on these occasions. Money is irrelevant. What Starc brings to the team was more important," Gambhir said.

Starc’s away-swinger to Abhishek in the IPL 2024 final kickstarted the downfall of the Sunrisers at Chennai. SRH opener Abhishek was clean bowled by Starc on the penultimate ball of the first over in the final. Starc's powerplay masterclass paved the way for KKR to turn the potential run-fest encounter into a one-sided contest at the Chepauk. Legendary Australian opener Matthew Hayden even termed Starc's delivery as the ‘ball of the IPL’. Pacer Starc bowled three overs and picked up two wickets in the summit clash. The KKR pacer was also named the Player of the Match after Shreyas Iyer and Co. thrashed SRH by eight wickets in the final.

‘We were taught that no delivery is unplayable’

"You expect a bowler of this quality to bowl this kind of a delivery. When you bring these kinds of players, they step up when you need them the most. KKR needed Mitchell Starc in the Qualifier 1 and the Final, and he put his hand up and he delivered. I don't know whether I should say that was an unplayable delivery or not, because we were taught that no delivery is unplayable, but it was certainly very close to unplayable," Gambhir added.

