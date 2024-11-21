Gautam Gambhir grabs Ravi Shastri's attention ahead of India vs Australia Tests: 'Don't cause knee-jerk reactions'

After India were handed a 0-3 shellacking by New Zealand earlier this month, several former cricketers took to social media to criticise Gautam Gambhir, voicing their frustrations with harsh remarks. However, one notable figure who stood by the head coach was Ravi Shastri. As one of India's most successful coaches, Shastri understands the pressures of the role. Having served as head coach for seven years, he's no stranger to the hot seat. Interestingly, during India's 2014/15 tour of Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Shastri was the Team Director. Ravi Shastri (L) has a message for Gautam Gambhir ahead of the India vs Australia Test series(PTI/Getty)

Nearly a decade later, Shastri has returned to broadcasting, while Gambhir has stepped into the coaching shoes. Although his tenure is still in its early stages, swords have been drawn. India have been whitewashed twice in the last five months – they lost 0-3 in Sri Lanka in July – placing Gambhir firmly in the firing line. Reports about his future have sparked widespread speculations, but as Gambhir faces the toughest challenge of his coaching career starting Friday, Shastri has put his arms around the former India opener, urging him not to let outside noise dictate terms.

Gambhir has already ruffled up some feathers through his press conference. His remarks that Ricky Ponting has nothing to do with Indian cricket have somehow taken some of the spotlight away from the Indian team. And to have former captains Tim Paine, Michael Clarke and Ponting himself reacting to it has triggered mind games. Adding fuel to the fire, Simon Doull suggested that Gambhir could lose his coaching position if India suffers a heavy defeat to Australia, while Sanjay Manjrekar questioned his credentials to speak to the media. In this charged atmosphere, Gambhir is under intense scrutiny. This is where Shastri's advice becomes crucial, offering a sense of calm amidst the storm.

"My first message to him would be to keep calm. Don't let outside elements influence you in any way. Because of that, don't get into a position where knee-jerk reactions happen. Be calm and understand your players; you will see them in match situations. You will see them in India, and you will see them overseas. You will notice what it takes for a player to tick. You will understand team situations where one player might be better than the other just because of your understanding of his temperament. These are things that don't come overnight. It took me some time to understand," Shastri replied to a query from The Hindustan Times.

Gambhir has his own approach. Unlike Rahul Dravid and Shastri, who avoided experimenting with part-time bowlers or incorporating T20 tactics into Tests, Gambhir has introduced these elements since taking charge. Like his predecessors, he will need time to build his own team as Indian cricket undergoes a transition, with the roles of senior players being redefined. Whether working with new recruits or established players, Gambhir must engage closely with each individual, understanding their mindset and temperament, insists Shastri.

Having previously mentored IPL teams like Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, Gambhir now faces the challenge of coaching an international side, where every decision is under intense scrutiny. With Shastri's experience, particularly from India's last two series wins in Australia, Gambhir can gain valuable insights. After all, not everyone can lift a team's morale after a humiliating 36 all-out collapse.

'Need to identify players' mindset, temperament': Ravi Shastri's message to Gautam Gambhir

Michael Vaughan aptly asked, "Who is the Ravi Shastri or this team? Who is this team's Virat Kohli from the 2018 tour?" While these questions may or may not be answered by the end of the series, Gambhir must gain clarity on his players – understanding their strengths, weaknesses, and how to help them thrive – to transform players into match-winners.

"Gautam might have seen them from the outside in the IPL, sat with a few players in the dressing room when he played the game. But there are a lot of other players who come from different mindset, culture and different parts of the country. And to dig deep and understand their mindsets would be the most important thing. And then take it from there. There could be a player who is an introvert but actually if you push him out there and give him the confidence, he could be a match-winner for you. So understand those type of guys and then make them go out and play in that fashion," Ravi Shastri said on, 'Star Sports Press Room' ahead of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series #ToughestRivalry starting on 22nd November.

Gambhir's role begins tomorrow as the team functions under a new captain in Jasprit Bumrah. There is uncertainty surrounding Rohit Sharma, who recently welcomed a second child and when he will return. How the players adapt to Bumrah's captaincy and how Gambhir manages the situation will significantly influence his preparation for the many challenges that lie ahead.

"Take what you have the best in hand going forward and adapt accordingly. You've got the ammunition; you've got the players. You've got the guys with experience. So it's important from Gautam's point of view that he motivates them to go and take on Australia in this Test match."