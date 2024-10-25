Gautam Gambhir had his eyes on Washington Sundar since last 2 years, told me he was underutilised: Ex-Australia coach

India head coach Gautam Gambhir couldn't keep calm as was on his feet, applauding from the dressing room as Washington Sundar led the team back after his career-best first-class figure of 7 for 59 helped the hosts bundle New Zealand for 259 after Tea on Day 1 of the second Test of three-match series in Pune. Washington vindicated Gambhir's selection call amid a plethora of criticism on the same morning over India resting Kuldeep Yadav to make way for the all-rounder. But the call was never surprising to former India player and coach Sridharan Sriram. Washington Sundar picked up a career-best seven-wicket haul against New Zealand

Watching Washington's heroics from Chennai, Sriram, who did spend a season with Gambhir at the Lucknow Super Giants, where the latter was the mentor for two seasons, reckoned that unlike others, he wasn't surprised by the India head coach's call to play the all-rounder ahead of Kuldeep, neither did was he taken aback by the Tamil Nadu cricketer's performance.

Speaking to Indian Express, Sriram recalled that two years back, sitting in the LSG dugout, he had had Gambhir say that Washington was "underutilised," given his “versatility.”

He said: “If you look at it, from the moment GG (Gambhir) came into the picture, Washy has been a regular across formats because he always believed he was being underutilised. Gautam always believed Washington, with his versatility, had a lot to offer in terms of a batsman and as well as a bowler. Gautam prefers multi-utility cricketers and Washington fits that bill. And Gautam knows how to use him. On Indian pitches, he wanted a finger spinner ahead of a wrist-spinner, and Washington showed why it was a sensible move."

'Just concentrate on over-spin'

The former Australia coach further recalled Washington reaching out to him after IPL, wanting to hone his red-ball skills and his advice was the same he gave him back when he worked with the all-rounder at Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sriram was happy that Washington followed his advice during his performance in Pune.

“Post IPL, I remember him reaching out asking what he has to do with the ball,” Sriram said. “I just advised him to concentrate on over-spin. When we worked together at Royal Challengers Bangalore, that’s what I told him and even now it was the same message. With his height, bounce is always going to be his biggest strength. And when you have good over-spin, you will be able to generate as much help from the surface. That is exactly what he did at Pune.”