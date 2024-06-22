Gautam Gambhir's only regret is the iconic MS Dhoni moment: 'It was my job to finish, rather than leaving someone...'

Winning one World Cup title in a lifetime automatically elevates the player to a bigger status in the cricket fraternity. Gautam Gambhir, who still remains one of India's best openers across formats, won two in his illustrious career. After being part of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning side, Gambhir played a crucial role in India lifting their second ODI World Cup trophy in 2011. Despite having a career to remember, Gambhir revealed the only regret he has ever had and it pertains to that iconic MS Dhoni moment in 2011. Gautam Gambhir recalled 2011 ODI World Cup final

In the World Cup final against Sri Lanka in Mumbai 13 years back, the visiting side was restricted to 274 for six. Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh picked up two wickets each after Mahela Jayawardene's century knock. In response, India went two down for just 31 runs in six overs with Lasith Malinga dismissing both Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Gambhir, however, found an able support from young Virat Kohli before being joined by captain Dhoni. The two stitched a 109-run stand with Gambhir on the verge of a stunning century. However, he was denied by Tillakaratne Dilshan in the 42nd over of India's chase as Gambhir was dismissed, with India requiring 51 runs more.

Although Dhoni comfortably completed the chase with 10 balls to spare, hitting the final run for an iconic six, Gambhir, on Friday, revealed that not finishing that final for India remains his only regret.

"I wish I had finished that game," he said, referring to the 2011 World Cup final in which Dhoni scored the winning runs.

"It was my job to finish the game, rather than leaving someone to finish the game. If I had to turn back the clock, I would go back there and score the last run, irrespective of how many runs I scored," added the left-hander, who scored 97 runs in that epic clash against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium.

Dhoni was later named as the Player of the Match for his effort as India ended their 28-year wait for a second World Cup trophy.