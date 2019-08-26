e-paper
Gautam Gambhir proposes renaming Yamuna Sports Complex after Arun Jaitley

In a letter to the Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, Gambhir said the sports complex should be renamed after Jaitley for his contribution to nation building and for his love for cricket.

cricket Updated: Aug 26, 2019 22:55 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
A file photo of Gautam Gambhir.
A file photo of Gautam Gambhir.(PTI)
         

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Monday proposed that the Yamuna Sports Complex here should be renamed as the Arun Jaitley Sports Complex.

In a letter to the Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, Gambhir said the sports complex should be renamed after Jaitley for his contribution to nation building and for his love for cricket.

“May he remain in our hearts forever. As a mark of respect to our beloved leader, I hereby propose to rename ‘Yamuna Sports Complex’ as ‘Arun Jaitley Sports Complex,” Gambhir said in a tweet, while posting a copy of his letter to the Lt. Governor.

 

Former Union Minister Jaitley passed away on August 24 after a prolonged illness.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 22:19 IST

